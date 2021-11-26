We're living in a residential area, a quiet area with a few trees out the back. Our neighbors have a larger section with more trees and bird feeders. In spring / summer when there's plenty of food around we're finding bird poo on the house walls probably 2-4 times a day on average, and on the driveway / deck about five times a day - no exaggeration. I don't think this is normal. I clean it off the house as it's ugly and not good for the paintwork, the driveway / deck I hose occasionally as we have a five year old who plays out there. The birds also sit on a power line above part of the driveway which doesn't help, but I think mostly it's fly by bombings.

Is there any practical way to deter birds? I found bird repellent gel but that won't help much as they have to get close for it to be effective. Is there any way to repel them that works at a greater distance that actually works? Sound perhaps? I wouldn't mind deterring the cats that poo all over the lawn either.