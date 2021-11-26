Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bird poo everywhere - how to deter
timmmay

#290661 26-Nov-2021 09:36
We're living in a residential area, a quiet area with a few trees out the back. Our neighbors have a larger section with more trees and bird feeders. In spring / summer when there's plenty of food around we're finding bird poo on the house walls probably 2-4 times a day on average, and on the driveway / deck about five times a day - no exaggeration. I don't think this is normal. I clean it off the house as it's ugly and not good for the paintwork, the driveway / deck I hose occasionally as we have a five year old who plays out there. The birds also sit on a power line above part of the driveway which doesn't help, but I think mostly it's fly by bombings.

 

Is there any practical way to deter birds? I found bird repellent gel but that won't help much as they have to get close for it to be effective. Is there any way to repel them that works at a greater distance that actually works? Sound perhaps? I wouldn't mind deterring the cats that poo all over the lawn either.

mdf

mdf
  #2819548 26-Nov-2021 09:43
I think you have to scare them off. Friends of ours run an outdoor cafe and have things like windmills and scarecrows. They claim that their hawk scarer is most effective. I am somewhat dubious personally, having still witnessed birds at the cafe so YMMV.

 

https://www.nopests.co.nz/product-details/hawk-bird-scarer/ 

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2819550 26-Nov-2021 09:45
Cats? Or active dogs




Dynamic
  #2819552 26-Nov-2021 09:47
Frikkin' laser beams!  See here: https://worldbirds.com/bird-deterrent/ 

 

I've rellies who have had some success with hanging tin foil strips from tree branches to reflect the sunlight.  It wasnt perfect but improved the situation.




timmmay

  #2819554 26-Nov-2021 09:49
Batman: Cats? Or active dogs

 

Mostly birds, but some cats. We regularly see cats wandering around, but never dogs.

neb

neb
  #2820069 26-Nov-2021 22:20
Dynamic:

I've rellies who have had some success with hanging tin foil strips from tree branches to reflect the sunlight.  It wasnt perfect but improved the situation.

 

 

Flash tape is essentially useless as far as I've been able to tell, the birds will land right next to it and ignore it. The only thing that seems to work is motion-sensor-triggered active deterrents, perhaps something like this.

