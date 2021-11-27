A while back I asked here about my compressor that was tripping breakers in the consumer unit. At that time it was powered off the ring main, so it was assumed that it needed it's own 15A supply. The new circuit was installed a few weeks ago so the compressor now has its own supply back to an RCD, but it is still tripping it. (I'm saying it is an RCD because it is in the RCD box. Google tells me the AD63 is an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker — is that the same thing as an RCD?)

It's difficult to say how often. I haven't done any spraying since the circuit was installed, but at a guess, I'd say every 20 to 30 minutes when using a 150mm air sander that is spec'd at 120LPM. You can see it was tripped when I took the picture. Incidentally, it cost more to have the new circuit installed than it did to buy the compressor. We had three double wall sockets with a single USB charging socket fitted at the same time, and the total came to a fraction under $1000. The USB sockets cost $132.20 each (without the labour)!

The compressor is the Remington RA3000-50 from Mitre 10

I've noticed a flash from the compressor, but I am not sure if it came from the switch box, or somewhere from the motor. I might have had the covers off at the time, so it might have been the motor — I just can't remember. Would this motor have brushes, or what is likely to making this happen? The product blurb says it has a 3HP induction motor.