Based on your description though it might be a bit of a hard sell, I stay away from rotten stuff, really warped plywood or beams and wouldn't be super keen on sorting through a huge pile just for the chance of a few good pieces. If you're still in the making a pile phase then just make 2 piles, one for the bad stuff, one for the semi-ok stuff. If that's too annoying then Id say the bonfire is the easiest way to go.

Personally, I do look for scrap wood every so often as I like to keep a bunch in the garage for odd jobs, I mainly search on Facebook Marketplace/neighbourhood Facebook groups.

If it's just plain old pine I only really care that it's not rotten/nails sticking out every inch and there are (or I can cut out) lengths of a reasonably decent size (1m or so and up, reasonably straight). Rimu or something else more exotic I'll be more forgiving. Very warped plywood would be a pass and I definitely don't take it by the trailer-load, more the boot-load size.