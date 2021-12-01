Did this exact same thing yesterday.

Just got to know what diameter exhaust hose you have. The vent covers come in 100, 125 and 150mm diameters.

I'd recommend getting a cover that doesn't have those flaps (we replaced our flappy one which was missing 4 of the 5 flaps with a fixed louvre grill. We got from Placemakers, but Mitre10 and Bunnings will have them.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/manrose-fixed-louvre-grille-125mm-white/p/172222?gclid=Cj0KCQiAtJeNBhCVARIsANJUJ2ET-ou8FXus0CYEQvhl7ZXk8VcF51rQYa0_rRO6s-KWjp-ROq6SzAYaArF5EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

Just make sure when you pull the broken ones off, if they have flexible ducting inside, that you pull a bit of that out with it (so you can attach it to the new one).