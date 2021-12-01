Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYExterior Vent cover - how to replace
OllieF

42 posts

Geek


#290741 1-Dec-2021 12:03
Send private message

How do I replace these.  The louvres came off when waterblasting.....

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6205 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2822402 1-Dec-2021 12:10
Send private message

Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

OllieF

42 posts

Geek


  #2822464 1-Dec-2021 12:28
Send private message

eracode:

 

Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.

 

 

 

 

So you can buy just those covers......thats great.  Thank you

yann
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2822516 1-Dec-2021 12:31
Send private message

Yeah, I think there should be four screws.  It looks like a Manrose or similar type.  Measure up the cover/vent size etc, then pop into a hardware store and find a replacement. 

Probably similar to something like this at Bunnings



trig42
5327 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2822520 1-Dec-2021 12:38
Send private message

Did this exact same thing yesterday.

 

Just got to know what diameter exhaust hose you have. The vent covers come in 100, 125 and 150mm diameters.

 

I'd recommend getting a cover that doesn't have those flaps (we replaced our flappy one which was missing 4 of the 5 flaps with a fixed louvre grill. We got from Placemakers, but Mitre10 and Bunnings will have them.

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/manrose-fixed-louvre-grille-125mm-white/p/172222?gclid=Cj0KCQiAtJeNBhCVARIsANJUJ2ET-ou8FXus0CYEQvhl7ZXk8VcF51rQYa0_rRO6s-KWjp-ROq6SzAYaArF5EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

Just make sure when you pull the broken ones off, if they have flexible ducting inside, that you pull a bit of that out with it (so you can attach it to the new one).

Mehrts
480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822523 1-Dec-2021 12:40
Send private message

If the small tabs/hinges on the louvres themselves haven't snapped off, then they can be gently slid back into the respective holes in the frame.

 

If the plastic feels brittle, then it's worth replacing the lot.

rphenix
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2822527 1-Dec-2021 12:51
Send private message

If you do stick with the Louvre flaps then I recommend a little bit of foam/rubber on the inside just enough that when the flap slams back down its quiet and wont annoy you on say windy nights.

robjg63
3456 posts

Uber Geek


  #2822559 1-Dec-2021 13:46
Send private message

rphenix:

 

If you do stick with the Louvre flaps then I recommend a little bit of foam/rubber on the inside just enough that when the flap slams back down its quiet and wont annoy you on say windy nights.

 

 

They are sure are noisy clattery things in the wind!




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



OllieF

42 posts

Geek


  #2822567 1-Dec-2021 14:14
Send private message

Thanks for the very helpful responses.   I know what to do now.   The flaps are definitely broken

neb

neb
6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822654 1-Dec-2021 16:11
Send private message

eracode:

Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.

 

 

Everything except the "buy new ones". Those things are rubbish, the louvres are held in place by a thin piece of wire that rusts/corrodes away and they'll just need replacing again in the future. Get a weatherproof cowl instead, e.g. this one, it should fit in the same space.

sxz

sxz
735 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822657 1-Dec-2021 16:21
Send private message

OllieF:

 

eracode:

 

Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.

 

 

 

 

So you can buy just those covers......thats great.  Thank you

 

 

 

 

Good question - no, not necessarily.  I couldn't find one big enough to cover my DVS cover, when I did exactly the same thing.  I was going to have to import for like $200.

 

 

 

I found a metal grill at mitre 10 that was (I think) for ventilation holes under buildings etc.  I just painted it white and screwed it on.  $8.  All good now :)

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6205 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2822715 1-Dec-2021 19:49
Send private message

neb:
eracode:

 

Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.

 

Everything except the "buy new ones". Those things are rubbish, the louvres are held in place by a thin piece of wire that rusts/corrodes away and they'll just need replacing again in the future. Get a weatherproof cowl instead, e.g. this one, it should fit in the same space.

 

Yes but I didn’t say “buy new ones the same as the old”. 😀

 

If you want to go the whole hog, this is the one.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

OllieF

42 posts

Geek


  #2822732 1-Dec-2021 20:11
Send private message

Those cowl ones look interesting.  Have not seen those before, but its not like I pay much attention either.

 

Thanks.  Will check these out at bunnings this weekend.

 

 

neb

neb
6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822734 1-Dec-2021 20:15
Send private message

OllieF:

Those cowl ones look interesting.  Have not seen those before, but its not like I pay much attention either.

 

Thanks.  Will check these out at bunnings this weekend.

 

 

Be aware that the larger sizes get stupidly expensive very quickly, they jump from ~$20 to ~$60-70 with nothing in between, if you're not in a hurry you'll be better off getting them off TM or online retailers.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1957 posts

Uber Geek


  #2822737 1-Dec-2021 20:25
Send private message

neb: Be aware that the larger sizes get stupidly expensive very quickly, they jump from ~$20 to ~$60-70 with nothing in between, if you're not in a hurry you'll be better off getting them off TM or online retailers.

 

If you go to places like Smooth-Air, you can get larger stainless steel cowlings for a similar price to the plastic ones. I don't necessarily recommend them though as they can be quite noisy in the wind. I modified one, adding two small N45 magnets to keep it shut in the wind. Just going with plastic would have been easier.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 