How do I replace these. The louvres came off when waterblasting.....
Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.
So you can buy just those covers......thats great. Thank you
Yeah, I think there should be four screws. It looks like a Manrose or similar type. Measure up the cover/vent size etc, then pop into a hardware store and find a replacement.
Probably similar to something like this at Bunnings
Did this exact same thing yesterday.
Just got to know what diameter exhaust hose you have. The vent covers come in 100, 125 and 150mm diameters.
I'd recommend getting a cover that doesn't have those flaps (we replaced our flappy one which was missing 4 of the 5 flaps with a fixed louvre grill. We got from Placemakers, but Mitre10 and Bunnings will have them.
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/manrose-fixed-louvre-grille-125mm-white/p/172222?gclid=Cj0KCQiAtJeNBhCVARIsANJUJ2ET-ou8FXus0CYEQvhl7ZXk8VcF51rQYa0_rRO6s-KWjp-ROq6SzAYaArF5EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
Just make sure when you pull the broken ones off, if they have flexible ducting inside, that you pull a bit of that out with it (so you can attach it to the new one).
If the small tabs/hinges on the louvres themselves haven't snapped off, then they can be gently slid back into the respective holes in the frame.
If the plastic feels brittle, then it's worth replacing the lot.
If you do stick with the Louvre flaps then I recommend a little bit of foam/rubber on the inside just enough that when the flap slams back down its quiet and wont annoy you on say windy nights.
rphenix:
If you do stick with the Louvre flaps then I recommend a little bit of foam/rubber on the inside just enough that when the flap slams back down its quiet and wont annoy you on say windy nights.
They are sure are noisy clattery things in the wind!
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
Thanks for the very helpful responses. I know what to do now. The flaps are definitely broken
eracode:
Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.
Everything except the "buy new ones". Those things are rubbish, the louvres are held in place by a thin piece of wire that rusts/corrodes away and they'll just need replacing again in the future. Get a weatherproof cowl instead, e.g. this one, it should fit in the same space.
OllieF:
eracode:
Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.
So you can buy just those covers......thats great. Thank you
Good question - no, not necessarily. I couldn't find one big enough to cover my DVS cover, when I did exactly the same thing. I was going to have to import for like $200.
I found a metal grill at mitre 10 that was (I think) for ventilation holes under buildings etc. I just painted it white and screwed it on. $8. All good now :)
neb:eracode:Everything except the "buy new ones". Those things are rubbish, the louvres are held in place by a thin piece of wire that rusts/corrodes away and they'll just need replacing again in the future. Get a weatherproof cowl instead, e.g. this one, it should fit in the same space.
Remove the four fixing screws from the front, remove vent, buy new ones, screw them in place.
Yes but I didn’t say “buy new ones the same as the old”. 😀
If you want to go the whole hog, this is the one.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Those cowl ones look interesting. Have not seen those before, but its not like I pay much attention either.
Thanks. Will check these out at bunnings this weekend.
OllieF:
Those cowl ones look interesting. Have not seen those before, but its not like I pay much attention either.
Thanks. Will check these out at bunnings this weekend.
Be aware that the larger sizes get stupidly expensive very quickly, they jump from ~$20 to ~$60-70 with nothing in between, if you're not in a hurry you'll be better off getting them off TM or online retailers.
neb: Be aware that the larger sizes get stupidly expensive very quickly, they jump from ~$20 to ~$60-70 with nothing in between, if you're not in a hurry you'll be better off getting them off TM or online retailers.
If you go to places like Smooth-Air, you can get larger stainless steel cowlings for a similar price to the plastic ones. I don't necessarily recommend them though as they can be quite noisy in the wind. I modified one, adding two small N45 magnets to keep it shut in the wind. Just going with plastic would have been easier.