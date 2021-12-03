StackofWaffles

Hey all. I recently bought a new place that's kitchen was very recently renovated. Electricals were done by a qualified sparky.

It came with a ceramic cooktop (7400W/25A) and an oven (15A) connected on a single circuit relying on an old 30A ceramic fuse on the switchboard. The ceramic cooktop is wired with a 4mm2 thick cable that's about 30cm long from the cooktop to the junction box (where it joins the oven circuit). The cooktop is on the 2nd story, right onto of where the switchboard is downstairs, so roughly 3m length.

I'm wanting to install a new induction cooktop that will draw 32A on max draw so I've called in a sparky to get a quote.

Now the sparky said the wiring from the switchboard to the kitchen is new and fine, however he says we will have to do the following:

- Swap the old 30A for a circuit breaker

- Change the wall switch from a single hob switch to double switch (1 for the cooktop, 1 for the oven). Which apparently is ~$70 from PDL.

- 2-3 hours of labour

So I'm not the most clueless guy when it comes to electrical things but this seems a bit over the top, especially the labour and the new wall switch. I've changed my own lights, wall plugs, switches, so I know what's required. I just can't do the necessary calculations confidently.

I'm thinking that I legally should be able to do this myself considering it's a 'like for like install'. Assuming the 4mm2 cable is fine, I just need to buy a new 32A plug-in circuit breaker from Bunnings and wire in the new induction cooktop. I don't even think having seperate switches for the cooktop and oven is even necessary? I was thinking I would need at least a 47A (32A + 15A) circuit breaker but it doesn't look like those exist.

Would any resident sparkies here have any opinion? If I can indeed do this myself, would rather do so to save some cost.

Thanks in advance.