I have a group of 12v MR16 downlights on a combined wall switch/dimmer. The halogens and transformers have shown poor reliability and I want to replace them with a set of 6 dimmable LEDs.

I'm assuming that the circuit topology will need to be similar - i.e. a 230v LED-friendly dimmer feeding six transformer/LED lamp pairs.

It might make sense to do away with the six individual transformers and replace them with 230VA dimmable GU10 LED's?

Can anyone offer suggestions/caveats/past experience on this?

Thanks