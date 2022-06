Yes - they should pull out from below, but you are right to be concerned about damage to the Gib. Those metal clips do tend to chew against the edge of the hole.

Hopefully the lights below have a reasonable sized flange to cover the edges of the hole in the ceiling and any damage to the hole when you remove the fitting.

This guy has made a tool - You could probably cut a plastic strip from a bit of old milk bottle/ice cream container and poke that up in area between the fitting clip and the Gib.

Probably dont need to cut the little slots in it like he has done.