Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYInsulating monolithic cladding?
esawers

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


#291906 12-Dec-2021 18:45
Send private message

I have an elderly relative who recently sold her large run down house to downsize, the bank wouldn’t transfer her mortgage to a new purchase so her limited funds have allowed her to purchase a small unit (in a complex of other older owners) built in the 90s, with monolithic cladding and no cavity.

One end wall has higher moisture readings in two places, we were aware of this when she purchased and she will have enough money left over to reclad this wall that has no eaves/flashings (the other walls have eaves and moisture readings are fine). We have spoken to the builder who is doing the same work to other units in the complex. He is using 50mm cement panels that breathe.

Back to my question: She would like the unattached garage insulated and relined. Is it possible to take the existing gib off the garage, building paper/insulation as you would do on a normal house, when there is no cavity? I’m aware this would need a building consent.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
scuwp
3565 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831114 13-Dec-2021 07:19
Send private message

No cavity means no space between the wooden frame and the cladding.  The cladding is attached directly to the timber frame (with paper etc).  There is still a "cavity" within the framing as normal that you could put insulation into if taking off the interior lining.    




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 