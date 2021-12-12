I have an elderly relative who recently sold her large run down house to downsize, the bank wouldn’t transfer her mortgage to a new purchase so her limited funds have allowed her to purchase a small unit (in a complex of other older owners) built in the 90s, with monolithic cladding and no cavity.



One end wall has higher moisture readings in two places, we were aware of this when she purchased and she will have enough money left over to reclad this wall that has no eaves/flashings (the other walls have eaves and moisture readings are fine). We have spoken to the builder who is doing the same work to other units in the complex. He is using 50mm cement panels that breathe.



Back to my question: She would like the unattached garage insulated and relined. Is it possible to take the existing gib off the garage, building paper/insulation as you would do on a normal house, when there is no cavity? I’m aware this would need a building consent.