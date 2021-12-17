Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Hrv system error code 10
Lunacy

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#291977 17-Dec-2021 09:20
Gidday all. HRV system decided to go on the blink this morning, and says contact Hrv with error code 10.
From researching, it seems the motherboard has given up, confirmed when I pulled the unit and found 1 corner of it looking a bit melted.
Rung hrv and of course they won't sell me the motherboard, just want to upgrade my system instead for 2500 bucks.
My question is has anyone found a source of replacement hrv parts that doesn't come from hrv themselves? If so, where from?
Typical it does 1 year after the warranty period ends too!
Any help appreciated

RunningMan
6724 posts

Uber Geek


  #2833843 17-Dec-2021 09:22
How old is the system?

Lunacy

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2833845 17-Dec-2021 09:25
6 years old, is the plastic box system with touchscreen control, not the galvanised one.

RunningMan
6724 posts

Uber Geek


  #2833850 17-Dec-2021 09:32
You might want to look at the Consumer Guarantees Act, and check how long these things should last (i.e is it durable?). It's basically a fan in a box so unless abused should last a long time.

 

https://legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1993/0091/latest/DLM312808.html

 

That aside, it's reasonable for spare parts to be available

 

https://legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1993/0091/latest/DLM312813.html


 
 
 
 


Lunacy

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2833853 17-Dec-2021 09:34
The parts are available, they just won't sell them to the public. I'll look into the CGA as I certainly would expect this system to last longer than 6 years. Thank you

insane
2506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2833867 17-Dec-2021 10:11
Good luck, they seem like a total class outfit to deal with.

 


Over the last year they have called me incessantly to get my unit (which I don't use) serviced at great expense. A few weeks ago they called me three times in a week (no joke)!

 


Please let us know how you get on! 

Lunacy

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2834830 17-Dec-2021 10:30
insane:

Good luck, they seem like a total class outfit to deal with.



Over the last year they have called me incessantly to get my unit (which I don't use) serviced at great expense. A few weeks ago they called me three times in a week (no joke)!



Please let us know how you get on! 



Haha I know that feeling, they hounded us constantly for a couple of years too, and it took some pretty strong words down the phone to get through to them that I had replaced my own filters for about 1/4 the costs they wanted.
They kept telling me they weren't user serviable, and I couldn't access the filters. They had installed 2 square head screws thru the clips to try and stop anyone going in there. Basically douchebag moves to ensure Joe public will pay their exorbitant prices.
Anyway will let you know how I get on here

rphenix
936 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2834837 17-Dec-2021 10:48
insane:

 

Good luck, they seem like a total class outfit to deal with.

 


Over the last year they have called me incessantly to get my unit (which I don't use) serviced at great expense. A few weeks ago they called me three times in a week (no joke)!

 


Please let us know how you get on! 

 

 

I was harassed by them over maintenance/filter replacement always told them I would replace the filter myself and stop contacting me as I  didn't really use it - it never stopped. 

 

One of the reps turned up just as we were renovating not believing me when I said I had got rid of the HRV system fortunately I could point them at the junk pile as it hadn't been dumped yet.

 
 
 
 


insane
2506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2834898 17-Dec-2021 11:20
Got to give it to them, their business model is amazing. Puts printer and razor companies to shame.

 

Sell a fan and some ducting for thousands of dollars. Wait for the customers to complain it's not working as well as they imagined. Upsell them to the heat exchanger models, and throw in an inefficient heating element for those frosty mornings. Then charge another several hundred dollars every couple of years to keep the revenue stream flowing, and make self-servicing hard to further protect it. 

 

Once the customer is truly ropable, have EES, HVAC or Aircon Direct (all owned by HRV) call to offer a better solution of heatpumps. Leaving your HRV to do what opening the windows does - genius :) 

