Gidday all. HRV system decided to go on the blink this morning, and says contact Hrv with error code 10.

From researching, it seems the motherboard has given up, confirmed when I pulled the unit and found 1 corner of it looking a bit melted.

Rung hrv and of course they won't sell me the motherboard, just want to upgrade my system instead for 2500 bucks.

My question is has anyone found a source of replacement hrv parts that doesn't come from hrv themselves? If so, where from?

Typical it does 1 year after the warranty period ends too!

Any help appreciated

