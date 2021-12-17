I have a closet in my basement.
It's next to a large recreation room, and a garage, all enclosed beneath my house.
It's about 1 meters by 3 meters. It has a sliding door, and a tiny window.
I saw the New Plymouth council said the "sanitation fixtures" / "sanitary fixtures" need building consent.
The plumbing outlet is near it, on the other side of the wall; the house's exterior wall pipe outlet hole is about half a meter above the closet floor.
I assume some form of electric pump is needed to raise the sewage slightly up.
Any thoughts?