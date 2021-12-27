Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New waste trap with pop up waste draining terribly slow
chez

52 posts

Master Geek


#293080 27-Dec-2021 09:41
Send private message

I had a registered plumber installed my bathroom basin waste trap with pop up waste. As you can see, there's no clog. I have just used it twice, washing my hands and brushing my teeth. It's new but the water (in the photo) was draining for 30 seconds. I emailed the plumber about it. I'm still waiting for the response. What could be the problem here? Anyone has an idea or similar experience in the past? 

 

Should I be charged when the same plumber come to fix this? Or I am covered by the consumer rights? 

 

 

 

               

 

 

 1 | 2
RunningMan
7039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838939 27-Dec-2021 09:53
Send private message

Do you mean the basin took 30 seconds to drain from full down to that level?

 

Unless there is a fault with it (unlikely) then the most probable explanation is a blockage further down the pipe. Until you know why it isn't draining you can't be looking at whose fault it is or who should pay.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6289 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2838941 27-Dec-2021 10:07
Send private message

You say the waste is new (and also the basin from your photo) but the waste pipe looks older. Did the previous basin/waste drain properly?

Unscrew the two connections on the S-trap, remove it and inspect everything. If the plumber has left/dropped something into the waste or trap, you should be able to remove the obstruction. If there’s nothing there, the problem is somewhere downstream in the old waste pipe.

 

In that case, reconnect the trap and with the basin half-full of water, use a rubber plunger on the waste to try and clear any blockage down in the old waste pipe.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

sleepy
305 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839064 27-Dec-2021 13:14
Send private message

We have 2 sinks with pop up waste always slow to drain

 

 



CokemonZ
804 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839078 27-Dec-2021 14:25
Send private message

Yep - same issue here, drains 1/2 the speed of older open sinkholes.

 

Hate them.

 

Also every month have to unscrew it and give it a clean with a toothbrush. gross.

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2839085 27-Dec-2021 14:52
Send private message

The waste trap is new, installed on the 24th December. The waste pipe isn't new. However, the previous basin/waste drain properly here. There is no blockage along the waste pipe. It is a pretty straightforward pipe draining to the gully dish. I wonder if it's not blockage but a trapped air, "air locking" as I did my research. If it is then it's the way it's installed that's a problem.  

 

By the way, I have a pop up waste on my upstairs bathroom for the last 10 years. It only gave me a problem last year due to food particles from vomit. Cleaned it the it's working well again. 

 

 

Bung
4547 posts

Uber Geek


  #2839099 27-Dec-2021 15:50
Send private message

How far is it from plug hole to fully trap? After a certain distance (4m??)
you need a vent or an air admittance valve on the trap to break the suction especially on small pipes. That looks like 32mm.

Jase2985
11553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839181 27-Dec-2021 17:27
Send private message

Bung: you need a vent or an air admittance valve on the trap to break the suction especially on small pipes. That looks like 32mm.

 

we have this problem with the bath and one sink. if you start draining, stop for 5 seconds and start again it releases the air blockage and drains much better.

 

if you do the above it should solve the issue.



fearandloathing
353 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839225 27-Dec-2021 19:50
Send private message

I had the same issue with a pop up drain, I fitted one of the following https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/dux-telescopic-vented-tight-p-trap-32mm/40mm-white/p/321650
This fixed the issue.

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2839238 27-Dec-2021 20:04
Send private message

The whole length of the trap and waste pipe  from the plug hole is approx 2.8m before it drains to the open gully dish/trap. 

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2839249 27-Dec-2021 20:34
Send private message

Is the trap just not adjusted properly? Some have a screw to widen the gap to allow it to open further?

duckDecoy
562 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839308 27-Dec-2021 21:02
Send private message

fearandloathing: I had the same issue with a pop up drain, I fitted one of the following https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/dux-telescopic-vented-tight-p-trap-32mm/40mm-white/p/321650
This fixed the issue.

 

Was there a way to know that this was the problem before you installed it?  Ours is slow too and i'd love a solution, but don't know how to be certain this will be a cure.

fearandloathing
353 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839312 27-Dec-2021 21:32
Send private message

I work in IT, I'm certainly not a plumber. INAP? 

 

Water needs air behind it, to drain. The vented trap provides air.

 

The difference was night and day,

GregV
908 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839314 27-Dec-2021 21:41
Send private message

We had exactly the same issue as @chez - new double bathroom vanity with wastes.  After less than a week we experienced very slow draining from one waste.  Got the plumber back out, he ran a cable snake from the new pipework down to the gully trap.  While I didn't see that much gunk come out, it worked perfectly well after that.  He didn't charge us, but of course YMMV.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6289 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2839451 28-Dec-2021 08:46
Send private message

insane: Is the trap just not adjusted properly? Some have a screw to widen the gap to allow it to open further?

 

What you are referring to is not the trap - it's the plug. The trap is the S-shaped pipe arrangement under the basin.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2840009 29-Dec-2021 17:59
Send private message

All good now. The plumber came back and sorted it out. Apparently, there was some debris from the old waste pipe. He used a plunger to shake it up and then run the tap to push water to anything that caused the air block. He did it for less than 5 mins. I'm guessing that he did not check the flow after the installation last time, otherwise, he could have picked it up. No charge. Overall, I'm pleased. 

 1 | 2
1 | 2





