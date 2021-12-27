I had a registered plumber installed my bathroom basin waste trap with pop up waste. As you can see, there's no clog. I have just used it twice, washing my hands and brushing my teeth. It's new but the water (in the photo) was draining for 30 seconds. I emailed the plumber about it. I'm still waiting for the response. What could be the problem here? Anyone has an idea or similar experience in the past?

Should I be charged when the same plumber come to fix this? Or I am covered by the consumer rights?