So I may have cheaped out and brought an outdoor led power supply from aliexpress. (LED Outdoor Rainproof Power Supply DC12V 60W 120W 200W 250W 400W DC24V LED Driver Lighting Transformers|Lighting Transformers| - AliExpress)

250Watt, and for a few months it's worked fine.

It was configures with 4x 5m led strips (Black PCB LED Strip 5050 DC12V Waterproof Flexible Led Lights Tape 60LED/M White / Warm White / RGB LED Strip Light|pcb led strip|rgb 5050 led strip5050 led strip - AliExpress)

, with an injector/repeater (10pcs DC12V LED RGB Amplifier Controller 5pcs 1pcs 3x4A 3 Channels Extend RGB Signal Control For 3528 5050 LED Strip Tape|rgb amplifier|led rgb amplifier5pcs rgb controller - AliExpress) at the end of each strip, and parallel power cabling connected to the injectors.

A little while ago lights starting behaving weird and just took a look at it. It's putting out 17V instead of 12!!

It has burn't little holes in the injectors which means they no longer repeat, and the strips run crazy hot!

Bollocks.

I have more injectors so can replace those.

My maths says 3.5a per 5m strip @12v = 42w per strip *4 = 168w with some for for growth - 200 - 250Watt

So I need a new outdoor 250w led powersupply.

Anyone know where to go - the online lighting shops look kinda dodgy - aliexpress specials themselves, or seem to run about $300+ and not in stock.