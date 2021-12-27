Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LED power supply (aliexpress special killed my stuff)
CokemonZ

#293086 27-Dec-2021 14:23
So I may have cheaped out and brought an outdoor led power supply from aliexpress. (LED Outdoor Rainproof Power Supply DC12V 60W 120W 200W 250W 400W DC24V LED Driver Lighting Transformers|Lighting Transformers| - AliExpress)

 

250Watt, and for a few months it's worked fine.

 

It was configures with 4x 5m led strips (Black PCB LED Strip 5050 DC12V Waterproof Flexible Led Lights Tape 60LED/M White / Warm White / RGB LED Strip Light|pcb led strip|rgb 5050 led strip5050 led strip - AliExpress)

 

, with an injector/repeater (10pcs DC12V LED RGB Amplifier Controller 5pcs 1pcs 3x4A 3 Channels Extend RGB Signal Control For 3528 5050 LED Strip Tape|rgb amplifier|led rgb amplifier5pcs rgb controller - AliExpress) at the end of each strip, and parallel power cabling connected to the injectors.

 

A little while ago lights starting behaving weird and just took a look at it. It's putting out 17V instead of 12!!

 

It has burn't little holes in the injectors which means they no longer repeat, and the strips run crazy hot!

 

Bollocks.

 

I have more injectors so can replace those.

 

My maths says 3.5a per 5m strip @12v = 42w per strip *4 = 168w with some for for growth - 200 - 250Watt

 

So I need a new outdoor 250w led powersupply.

 

Anyone know where to go - the online lighting shops look kinda dodgy - aliexpress specials themselves, or seem to run about $300+ and not in stock.

 

 

CokemonZ

  #2839080 27-Dec-2021 14:26
Murphys law :) Anyone have experience with this crowd?

 

XLG-200-12-A | Mean Well XLG-200 LED Driver 200W 12V | RS Components (rs-online.com)

 

 

dasimpsonsrule
  #2839082 27-Dec-2021 14:37
In my experience, Mean Well are good quality supplies. You can also buy them locally such as this one:

 

https://wellforces.co.nz/mean-well-s-hlg-320h-12-power-supply-264w-12v-with-au-nz-plug/

CokemonZ

  #2839088 27-Dec-2021 15:06
Nice, thx. I'll register and see what they say.



catdog
  #2839089 27-Dec-2021 15:07
CokemonZ:

Murphys law :) Anyone have experience with this crowd?


XLG-200-12-A | Mean Well XLG-200 LED Driver 200W 12V | RS Components (rs-online.com)


 



The Mean Well supplies are cheaper at Mouser:
https://nz.mouser.com/ProductDetail/MEAN-WELL/XLG-200-12-A?qs=EBDBlbfErPyqVZ2cto8y7Q%3D%3D

I just purchased a 24V version from them but have not installed it yet.

richms
  #2839095 27-Dec-2021 15:25
dasimpsonsrule:

 

In my experience, Mean Well are good quality supplies. You can also buy them locally such as this one:

 

https://wellforces.co.nz/mean-well-s-hlg-320h-12-power-supply-264w-12v-with-au-nz-plug/

 

 

I haven't bought from these guys (because screw places that don't show prices in the open) but have had no issues with all my meanwell supplied except one like the one linked that is both constant voltage and constant current.

 

If you put anything large on them with a decent size capacitor on its input, and a DC to DC converter in it then they have issues starting up and will sit in current limiting mode bouncing up and down as the loads constantly try to start up and then fail because the voltage sags. They are made only to drive basic LEDs or a simple regulator on the LEDs that doesn't have a capacitor to charge up.

 

Most switching supplies have a design where the feedback circuit cuts the boost when the output is full, and any failure in that will result in the primary going full blast making the output rise up high. Thats why respectable supplies have an over voltage protection on the output which will usually short it if it goes too high shutting it all down. The cheap ones would probably self destruct if they included something like that on it.




CokemonZ

  #2839098 27-Dec-2021 15:49
That is significantly cheaper!

It's only going to drive led strips, so cv is what I'm looking for, should be good.

CokemonZ

  #2839152 27-Dec-2021 15:59
Just realised, only have 2 wires going to where the ps is located, not 3, so no ground. Can these be used 2 wire?



neb

neb
  #2839243 27-Dec-2021 20:17
CokemonZ:

Murphys law :) Anyone have experience with this crowd?

 

XLG-200-12-A | Mean Well XLG-200 LED Driver 200W 12V | RS Components (rs-online.com)

 

 

 

 

MeanWell do high-quality power supplies, I'd get one of theirs if given a choice.

 

 

Just looking at the original, there's no price for the 12V 250W given but let's assume it's in the middle of the range from $13-$32, however, um, what sort of quality were you expecting for an allegedly 20-amp continuous power supply that sells for around twenty dollars?

neb

neb
  #2839246 27-Dec-2021 20:28
richms:

If you put anything large on them with a decent size capacitor on its input, and a DC to DC converter in it then they have issues starting up and will sit in current limiting mode bouncing up and down as the loads constantly try to start up and then fail because the voltage sags. They are made only to drive basic LEDs or a simple regulator on the LEDs that doesn't have a capacitor to charge up.

 

 

If it's not cycled too often (i.e. giving it no time to cool down), could you drop in a thermistor as an inrush current limiter?

CokemonZ

  #2839396 28-Dec-2021 07:07
neb:
CokemonZ:

Murphys law :) Anyone have experience with this crowd?


XLG-200-12-A | Mean Well XLG-200 LED Driver 200W 12V | RS Components (rs-online.com)


 



MeanWell do high-quality power supplies, I'd get one of theirs if given a choice.

Just looking at the original, there's no price for the 12V 250W given but let's assume it's in the middle of the range from $13-$32, however, um, what sort of quality were you expecting for an allegedly 20-amp continuous power supply that sells for around twenty dollars?


You are right.

I guess I was expecting it to fail down, not up. Learnt my lesson there, what a bloody hazard.

richms
  #2839494 28-Dec-2021 13:17
CokemonZ: Just realised, only have 2 wires going to where the ps is located, not 3, so no ground. Can these be used 2 wire?

 

The cheap nasty one linked clearly has a need to be earthed from the presence of the terminal on the block. Also any lighting point needs to have a earth present at it even if you have a double insulated fitting at the moment. Sounds like you should be sorting out your wiring so that you can use an earthed power supply correctly.




gregmcc
  #2839538 28-Dec-2021 14:43
WOW, that Aliexpress PSU will never be suitable for outdoor use, and with open terminals it's just begging for water to get in, not to mention the open terminals are illegal not been "Electrically safe".

 

 

 

The meanwell ones may have an IP67 rating which is suitable for outdoor areas, I wouldn't put one outdoors without additional protection as when it cools down when the load is off it will draw in moisture.

 

 

 

 

 

 

protezza
  #2839618 28-Dec-2021 16:50
Go with a Meanwell or similar high quality power supply if you can. I would never buy a cheap Aliexpress power supply intended for outdoor use.

 

Mouser or RS-Online are great sites to buy from.

CokemonZ

  #2839759 29-Dec-2021 07:54
All right, I'll see about getting an electrician in to hardwire it, and run new power cables. Not sure they'll love my led work, but at least this bit will be done properly. Not sure I can get the ps indoors, it's in the eaves so we'll protected from the elements.

Yes - I was a dumbass and bought a dodgy powersupply of aliexpress!

I have learnt my lesson.

