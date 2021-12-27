I have various size flat pouch Li cells from never used laptop batteries.

E.g. (quantity of those differs) 62x85mm, 65x85, 67x92, 84x60, 65x117, 80x132, 110x105, 82x137, 142x64, 60x81, 57x94

Have no use for them.

Could suit DIY-ear who knows what they are doing and are aware of safety protocols when working with Li rechargeable batteries.

I can imagine them used as donors in portable keyboards (as I swapped 2 myself) or in some tablets or perhaps in a solar-powered garden lights etc.

I also have a lot of various cooling fans, dismantled from various IT equipment and auto stereos. From tiny small 3.3v , 5v to powerful 12v. Various sizes.

I am not giving away them all (batteries and fans) in bulk, but in case you need one or two - just ask. Free.

Auckland, Greenlane. Pick up only.

P.S. If you have unused Arduino nano or Arduino uno - I'll take it







Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair