I've just moved house where the hot-water system is pressurised by old school header tank setup. Needless to say the pressure is pants.
The cylinder itself is only about 10 years old and is rated up to 7.6m head height.
Has anyone here upgraded from a header tank system in the past? I'm wondering if a pump is an option, or am I best to rip out the header tank and go for a 7.6m low pressure system?
Gas isn't really something I'm interested in converting to. I'm more after a good enough setup for the next 2-3 years.
Cheers