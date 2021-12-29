We had a similar situation a few years ago. Moved into a house with a low pressure hot water tank and header tank in the loft. Hot water pressure was terrible.

Got the plumber in and he removed the header tank and fitted a pressure reducing valve and relief valve. He also replaced the shower hose and nozzle. All up cost us about $1000, but well worth it.

This saw us through until about a year ago when we replaced with a mains pressure hot water tank as part of major renovations.