Yep just waiting on the last couple of touches to go through on mine

Contact Ritchie at Pool Spec, he deals with Barrier Reef Pools

We went with the Venice 7.5 fibreglass pool, and with basic landscaping and a 9x2.5m deck and it was more than you have budgeted for. You might be pushing it to get it under 100k. would likely be just the bear basics.

We went with a better quality (more $$) composite deck, colored concrete with tile cuts, pool robot, in ground pool cover roller box and a better quality Freshwater system.

We are waiting on a pool cover and the pool fence before its completed.

I personally stayed clear of Aquatechnics as they were pushy at the start but then failed to communicate for months. This was back in 2019 pre covid. Murellian

Happy to try answer any questions you may have

Here is a couple of photos of our almost completed pool:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IQj45K_Niub7I-5DJ3wHneagdVZ6RzGy/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IQj45K_Niub7I-5DJ3wHneagdVZ6RzGy/view?usp=sharing