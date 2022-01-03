Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to secure shelving unit to wall?
LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293168 3-Jan-2022 10:12
Send private message

We've put up some of these Jobmate 5 Shelf Units in our garage (H: 1832mm, W: 1220mm, D: 610mm) but I wonder what's a good way to secure them safely to the walls in case of an earthquake?

 

 

 

 

Someone at Mitre10 recommended these, which fit through the holes of the shelving units and once they're through the 10mm gib we have, the end flips vertically to lock in place. With 10mm gib it seems each one can hold up to 38kg vertically and 23kg horizontally. The shelving unit itself would be roughly 25kg at a guess maybe more.

 

 

We've done the obvious things like putting the heaviest items on the bottom shelves, and if we use these 'Self Drilling Toggles For Plasterboard' especially near the top of the unit, do you think that's nice and safe? Or is there a better way we should be looking at?

 

Thanks :)

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6297 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2842379 3-Jan-2022 10:16
There a several products that will achieve this but these will be good for what you’re doing. Remember that the vertical weight you’ve quoted is resting on the floor and there’s no horizontal weight unless the shelves are pulled forward or maybe if someone tries to climb on them - or if there’s an earthquake.




mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2842385 3-Jan-2022 10:31
You really want to fasten them to a stud. Those toggles are better than nothing but gib alone really won't hold all that much.

 

I've got the same (or at least very similar) shelves. I've got several side by side. I used a length of webbing/strapping (actually an old seatbelt I think in my case) to wrap around the uprights then screwed into the stud with a large mudflap washer.

mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2842387 3-Jan-2022 10:33
Just re-read the OP. If it's in the garage and you're happy with less than perfect visuals, screw a length of timber (2x4 if you can find it, or maybe a length of 18mm plywood) horizontally towards the top of the shelves and attach to each stud. Then go straight through some of the keyholes in the uprights into that timber with a suitable screw - maybe a large wafer head or roofing tek screw.



LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2842393 3-Jan-2022 10:45
Thanks very much eracode and mdf :)

tdgeek
26329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842403 3-Jan-2022 11:39
mdf:

 

You really want to fasten them to a stud. Those toggles are better than nothing but gib alone really won't hold all that much.

 

I've got the same (or at least very similar) shelves. I've got several side by side. I used a length of webbing/strapping (actually an old seatbelt I think in my case) to wrap around the uprights then screwed into the stud with a large mudflap washer.

 

 

On that I have the same desire to attach stuff to the garage gib wall, but Im worried about hitting plumbing pipes which are on the wall I want to attach to. I have a stud finder. Is there a building spec gap that water pipes have to be from the stud/gib surface? So if I was unlucky to screw into a stud that has a water pipe going through it, i'll be safe. Same with wiring. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6297 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2842412 3-Jan-2022 12:00
mdf:

 

You really want to fasten them to a stud.

 

 

This is good advice and best practice. I should have thought of this.




LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2842420 3-Jan-2022 12:12
Yeah I'll be heading to Mitre10 shortly to either get planks of wood and those large wafer head or roofing tek screws, or some sort of strap we can use to secure them to the studs.



gzt

gzt
13612 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2842425 3-Jan-2022 12:27
tdgeek: Is there a building spec gap that water pipes have to be from the stud/gib surface?

Don't know. The standard 15mm pipe is going to have what size hole? 20mm? Exactly n the middle if you're lucky. That leaves 27/2 giving 13.5mm on each side + gib. Not much. I'm not sure I have the external diameter correct.

Btw, you can hire a pipe finding tool most places.

tdgeek
26329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842426 3-Jan-2022 12:28
LostBoyNZ: Yeah I'll be heading to Mitre10 shortly to either get planks of wood and those large wafer head or roofing tek screws, or some sort of strap we can use to secure them to the studs.

 

Also good for hanging suitable stuff up, that recovers floor area. 

gzt

gzt
13612 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2842431 3-Jan-2022 12:39
This looks like the kind of shelf held in place by gravity. Serious ground movement is going to throw those shelves up and out of position? At that point it will be throwing things off the shelves regardless I guess.

LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2842490 3-Jan-2022 16:12
True yes, absolutely things would come off the shelves in an earthquake unless we put some bungie cords in between the shelves, but that's ok there's nothing particularly heavy high up on them.

It's more the shelves themselves that could cause major injury if they fell on someone, so for a few dollars and a bit of work I think it's well worth putting something in to secure them (the shelving unit instructions say to secure it also for safety).

MikeAqua
6827 posts

Uber Geek


  #2843353 5-Jan-2022 08:25
Not sure if you did the job already, but at 1220mm width, those would line up on standard spaced ~45mm studs.  The holes may not be dead center on the studs but close enough.  Use a stud finder ($15 at big hardware) to mark both side of the studs.  I'd put a  65mm woods screws with a suitably sized washer in through upright and into the stud as close to the top shelf as possible.  

 

I have similar shelves and I also used little self tapping screws to secure the wooden panels into the shelf supports.  I used 2 screws per panel in diagonally opposite corners.

 

A stud finder is very handy, plus you get to do the perennial dad-joke of pointing it at yourself and making beeping sounds.




Mike

