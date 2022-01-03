You really want to fasten them to a stud. Those toggles are better than nothing but gib alone really won't hold all that much.

I've got the same (or at least very similar) shelves. I've got several side by side. I used a length of webbing/strapping (actually an old seatbelt I think in my case) to wrap around the uprights then screwed into the stud with a large mudflap washer.