We've put up some of these Jobmate 5 Shelf Units in our garage (H: 1832mm, W: 1220mm, D: 610mm) but I wonder what's a good way to secure them safely to the walls in case of an earthquake?
Someone at Mitre10 recommended these, which fit through the holes of the shelving units and once they're through the 10mm gib we have, the end flips vertically to lock in place. With 10mm gib it seems each one can hold up to 38kg vertically and 23kg horizontally. The shelving unit itself would be roughly 25kg at a guess maybe more.
We've done the obvious things like putting the heaviest items on the bottom shelves, and if we use these 'Self Drilling Toggles For Plasterboard' especially near the top of the unit, do you think that's nice and safe? Or is there a better way we should be looking at?
Thanks :)