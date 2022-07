It could be and ELV (extra low voltage) towel rail wired to a PCU, in a rental it's unlikely to be as these are over $400 each.

If it's not an 12Volt unit, it is illegal (again dependent on when originally installed) looking at the PCU it is a PDL 600 series it is modern <10 yrs, it could be the IP rated version but without opening it up it is hard to tell.

See if you can find a nameplate sticker and get a good photo of it and post here.

As far as using it, you are right to turn off, at the switch in this case is not ideal as the switch could reasonably be expected to get wet.