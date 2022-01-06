This one is cheap for a trolly like thing.

I want something to screw a couple of grinders used for polishing onto so I can wheel it outside and use it and then wheel it back inside.

Has anyone seen these in person? There isnt a display one when I went to kmart, and its significantly cheaper than anything at bunnings that would do the same thing. Before I pull the trigger on one or 2 of them, has anyone got one and know how well the top is attached and is it robust enough for me to put a grinder on it and then push against it without it skewing into a parallelogram?