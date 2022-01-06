Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheap tool trolley from kmart - anyone got one?
richms

#293213 6-Jan-2022 15:13
This one is cheap for a trolly like thing.

 

 

I want something to screw a couple of grinders used for polishing onto so I can wheel it outside and use it and then wheel it back inside.

 

Has anyone seen these in person? There isnt a display one when I went to kmart, and its significantly cheaper than anything at bunnings that would do the same thing. Before I pull the trigger on one or 2 of them, has anyone got one and know how well the top is attached and is it robust enough for me to put a grinder on it and then push against it without it skewing into a parallelogram?




Richard rich.ms

Technofreak
  #2844427 6-Jan-2022 16:09
My comment is about the castors. Can you lock them from rolling and swivelling? If not the cabinet is going to move around while you're working and  that may be a problem for you.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2844430 6-Jan-2022 16:20
That seems a ridiculously low price for what looks like a decent piece of kit. I think I can see lock rockers on the wheels in the photos.

 

I don’t have anywhere to put one but would like one. At that price I’d be very tempted to get one in the expectation it might be slightly crap then be pleasantly surprised when finding it’s not too bad.

 

It wouldn’t be the end of the world if you had to pop rivet some diagonal bracing straps onto the back if it started skewing.




cshwone
  #2844432 6-Jan-2022 16:22
Technofreak:

 

My comment is about the castors. Can you lock them from rolling and swivelling? If not the cabinet is going to move around while you're working and  that may be a problem for you.

 

 

When you click through on the link you can see that 2 of the 4 castors have locks on them. And at $69 it is surely worth buying one to try out; if its unsuitable it can always be used as designed for.



richms

  #2844487 6-Jan-2022 16:36
Its out of stock again. Its been in and out a bit since xmas, so hope it comes back in again.

 

I didn't realize how expensive cabinets like that were when I was at kmart otherwise I would have grabbed them at that time. Except I was in the small car so would have had no way to get it home...




Richard rich.ms

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2844653 6-Jan-2022 20:45
richms:

 

Its out of stock again. Its been in and out a bit since xmas, so hope it comes back in again.

 

I didn't realize how expensive cabinets like that were when I was at kmart otherwise I would have grabbed them at that time. Except I was in the small car so would have had no way to get it home...

 

 

Webpage says “Some assembly required” (flatpack)?




MikeAqua
  #2844753 7-Jan-2022 10:00
If you plan to mount grinders on it, you might want to stiffen up the top surface.  I have few analogous Bunnings flat pack steel cabinets and the sheet metal is very thin.  Anything with torque or vibration will pull self tapping screws or rivets out.  At a bare minimum you would want to mount your grinders with bolts, penny washers and nyloc nuts .  Even then the flex in the top surface may be a problem or irritation.

 

If it was me.  I'd cover the top surface of the cabinet with ~12mm or thicker MDF sheet.  Secure with counter sunk machine screws, penny washers and nylocs.  I'd drill, counter sink and check all my holes.  Then round corners and edges, and finally varnish/oil/paint all surfaces and holes before fitting.

 

If you went with 12mm MDF you would only add about 6kg (assuming that cabinet is 1200 x 600).




richms

  #2844848 7-Jan-2022 15:06
eracode:

 

Webpage says “Some assembly required” (flatpack)?

 

 

Yeah I saw the boxes when I was there, if I was in the ute it would have been fine but not the car. I was there getting kitchen appliances.




nztim
  #2844891 7-Jan-2022 16:51
Looks like there are some
in Te Rapa Hamilton if you want to go for a drive




