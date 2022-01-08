Hi guys,

I'm looking to convert our entrance deck into a small sunroom and I've got couple of questions regarding my concept.

a. The simplest idea I can come up with is to "wall" one side with large window and the other side with a sliding door - don't have to worry about cladding, very little framing, clean look. But I'm open to other simple ideas if you can think of any.

b. The plan is to build a simple frame to house the door/window then use concrete anchor screw bolt to attach it to the exterior wall (stucco). Is that going to be stable and strong enough without ripping the wall out?

Thanks.