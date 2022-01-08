Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sunroom wall options + attaching to existing house
meekzone

25 posts

Geek


#293241 8-Jan-2022 12:01
Hi guys,

 

I'm looking to convert our entrance deck into a small sunroom and I've got couple of questions regarding my concept.

 

a. The simplest idea I can come up with is to "wall" one side with large window and the other side with a sliding door - don't have to worry about cladding, very little framing, clean look. But I'm open to other simple ideas if you can think of any.

 

b. The plan is to build a simple frame to house the door/window then use concrete anchor screw bolt to attach it to the exterior wall (stucco). Is that going to be stable and strong enough without ripping the wall out?

 

Thanks.

cshwone
892 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2845263 8-Jan-2022 12:46
I believe that as soon as you start adding new structure attached to old structure then the Building Code and Consent process will apply. So I don't think it will be quite as simple as you think.

I am sure there are far more knowledgeable people on here who can provide greater clarity.

meekzone

25 posts

Geek


  #2845365 8-Jan-2022 16:47
That could be an issue. I was going with the info on the building website that: Building work in connection with the closing in of an existing veranda, patio, or the like so as to provide an enclosed porch, conservatory, or the like with a floor area not exceeding 5 square metres.

 

But as you said, hopefully someone more knowledgeable can correct me.

