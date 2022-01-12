Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Midea Heatpump - anyone got one?
CokemonZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293297 12-Jan-2022 15:50
Seem to cheap to be true, and with a $400 install at the moment.

 

I have Fuj and Daikin, and see a lot of ppl have Panasonic and Mitsi, but not convo's about Midea.

 

Here is the one I'm considering:

 

Buy MIDEA Xtreme Save Smart Inverter Heat Pump 2.6kW - WIFI & Voice Control (tradedepot.co.nz)

 

But might go up (in size) to this one as my room is single glazed with no roof insulation so upspeccing might make sense.

 

Buy MIDEA Aurora Plus Smart Inverter Heat Pump 3.5kW - WIFI & Voice Control (tradedepot.co.nz)

 

 

rphenix
955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2849368 12-Jan-2022 15:59
Also interesting that DSE/Kogan have them at this price point:
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-smarterhome-26kw-inverter-split-system-air-conditioner-reverse-cycle/ - $609 2.6kW with Wifi Google/Alexa

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-smarterhome-52kw-inverter-split-system-air-conditioner-reverse-cycle/ - $819 - 5.2kW with Wifi Google/Alexa

rscole86
4537 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849369 12-Jan-2022 16:05
Cannot comment on Midea, but Gree are possibly a better investment at that end of the market.

CokemonZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2849371 12-Jan-2022 16:05
rphenix:

 

Also interesting that DSE/Kogan have them at this price point:
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-smarterhome-26kw-inverter-split-system-air-conditioner-reverse-cycle/ - $609 2.6kW with Wifi Google/Alexa

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-smarterhome-52kw-inverter-split-system-air-conditioner-reverse-cycle/ - $819 - 5.2kW with Wifi Google/Alexa

 

 

Yeah! Thats nuts.

 

Didn't even consider them. Wonder who would install them though........



CokemonZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2849372 12-Jan-2022 16:07
Quick google - builderscrack seems to be the answer.

hamish225
1363 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2849374 12-Jan-2022 16:10
That's interesting, I'd love to know if anyone has one also, and how long they've had it for / how it's been. At that price you could put one in each bedroom!




dazzanz
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2849385 12-Jan-2022 16:37
There was a thread with @mike installing the Kogan heat pumps: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=284373&page_no=2

 

 

 

Mike said:

 

We've had three Kogan heat pumps running for a couple of months now (2x 2.6kW and 1x 7kW).

They work great and excellent value. No complaints. Highly recommended.

Only thing that hasn't met expectations is the app... it's fine for controlling but schedules are limited to on/off... ie. no ability to turn on heat at 20° when temp drops below 15°... means I'm still mostly turning them on and off manually rather than having them automated.

 

 

 

Maybe he could give an update.

insane
3011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2849403 12-Jan-2022 17:04
If the COP values are similar to alternatives, then why not. The CGA here makes it a fairly safe purchase. The sad truth is that all the manufacturers are engineering to a price point and are skimping here and there, some more so to cover the marketing costs

Note that the cheap install prices will be for the most basic back to back install, and you might prefer to have the compressor further away to be quieter or in a better location. In that case the install cost goes up a lot for every added meter of copper.



mike
296 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2849495 12-Jan-2022 18:29
Our Kogans are equally great at cooling as heating and have been going strong since April

The 2.6kW were $369 and 7kW $720 when we got them 🤣 plus $700 per unit to install.

Have a workaround for setting the temp via wifi - can be done with Alexa and automated with routines whereas the Kogan or Smartlife app is only on/off for scheduling. They have dropped off wifi together approx every three months and need to be powercycled on outdoor unit to reconnect.

Colleague had a Midea installed this week in lounge and loves it so far.

CokemonZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2849532 12-Jan-2022 21:03
mike: Our Kogans are equally great at cooling as heating and have been going strong since April

The 2.6kW were $369 and 7kW $720 when we got them 🤣 plus $700 per unit to install.

Have a workaround for setting the temp via wifi - can be done with Alexa and automated with routines whereas the Kogan or Smartlife app is only on/off for scheduling. They have dropped off wifi together approx every three months and need to be powercycled on outdoor unit to reconnect.

Colleague had a Midea installed this week in lounge and loves it so far.

 

 

 

Choke!

 

Who did your install? even with a $700 install Kogan is still cheaper.

 

 

CokemonZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2852794 18-Jan-2022 12:45
Ok - spoke to the Midea installer. 

 

Ours is a complex install so doesn't qualify for the $400 (and I believe him).

 

Kinda annoyed really, power is difficult, as is the location. He's going to provide an official quote, but he definitely had the tradesman 'air sucking between the teeth' going on.

