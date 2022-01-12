Seem to cheap to be true, and with a $400 install at the moment.

I have Fuj and Daikin, and see a lot of ppl have Panasonic and Mitsi, but not convo's about Midea.

Here is the one I'm considering:

Buy MIDEA Xtreme Save Smart Inverter Heat Pump 2.6kW - WIFI & Voice Control (tradedepot.co.nz)

But might go up (in size) to this one as my room is single glazed with no roof insulation so upspeccing might make sense.

Buy MIDEA Aurora Plus Smart Inverter Heat Pump 3.5kW - WIFI & Voice Control (tradedepot.co.nz)