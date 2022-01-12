Note - this is a pre wiring job I am planning to do. I will be getting it checked and signed off and connected etc. by a registered sparky. I have done this type of work before many times.



I am wanting to install in an external power point at the front of the house, but it may not be easy to get the cables through the walls to the location I want, so I am planning on putting it lower down, about 3-4 'weather-boards' up (approx. 250mm off the ground) and running conduit from the power point around a corner and then under the house (old house, reasonable access under it at this point and lots of existing wiring under there back to the board) so it can be connected.



However I wanted to check on the conduit requirements, does it have to be hard conduit or is flexible OK? I have seen a mixture of hard and flexible used (for example the sparky that installed my heat pump had all the straight bits hard but the bends flexible). What about the end of the conduit, can it just end at a suitable distance under the house? Or should I seal it up?



Unfortunately the wall I want to install it on has about 200 mm between the bottom plate and the ground, and there is no way to get under that specific part of the house. Hence feeding into the wall and down won't work.



I know I have to seal everything and make sure the power point has a drip hole etc. Anything I should be aware of.