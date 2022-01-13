nickb800: How much would you be packing them up by? Could you get strips of timber (perhaps H3 cavity battens) and rip these down on a table saw to suit (or fix in place and plane down to suit). You would probably want to apply a preservative like MetalX to the cut edges. Alternatively, could you disconnect the low joists from the bearers and pack them up? Just need plastic packers and some good fixings e.g. Z nails of CPC cleats?

They aren't out enough to rip down timber to lay across the tops, probably just a few mm (which may be within acceptable tolerance?). But I'm laying composite, which I've read shows variations more than other decking materials. Because of diagonal strap bracing that's been installed (recommended by composite suppliers) I don't think it would be an easy task to disconnect any of the joists (at least not easy for me).

I actually had a builder do the subframe for me late last year (I wasn't confident enough to build it myself), the idea being that I'd lay the top myself. He said he'd checked the levels at the time, but it's now been a couple of months (I hurt my back so had to delay laying the top) and I went to double check it before starting last night and noticed the differences.

And I just had another thought... Because of massive supply issues he couldn't get the H3.2 90x45 he usually uses so had to use H4 100x50 rough sawn, and I'm wondering now that perhaps this wasn't sufficiently dry at the time of installation. Could the variations be caused by them drying at different rates from being out under the sun? So if they were level when built, might they even out again after more drying time?

I'll contact the builder, and see what he thinks as well.