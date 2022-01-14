Can anyone recommend a good paint brand/product for painting indoor furniture? Specifically I'm looking for a good primer and paint that will provide a smooth, durable finish on some pine table legs.

I'd like to find a tintable paint that will provide a matte or satin finish that is high quality and durable enough on its own not to require a topcoat.

Does anyone have a good combination of paint & primer that they can always rely on for great results? Application would be with LVMP sprayer. Maybe I could get away with a generic interior wall paint?