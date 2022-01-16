Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommendation for decent oven - Bosch, Miele, other?
phrozenpenguin

668 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293368 16-Jan-2022 22:56
Send private message quote this post

Would be keen to get current opinions on good ovens - standard size 60cm integrated ovens. We are planning on replacing our very basic one that came with the house (small internal capacity, poor temperature control, long heating times) with something better.

 

Currently looking at a Bosch 8 series, have also been advised to look at an entry level Miele which is a similar price (under $3k). From searching, this seems to align with advice here.

 

Does anybody have any specific reccomendations, or am I missing anything from my list of thoughts/comparisons/things to be aware of below?

 

- Pyroletic seems a good thing - some you can leave rails etc in, some you can't
- Meat probes are available on some models, unlikely to use
- Never used a steam oven and they are a lot more expensive so not looking at these
- Draw sliders - sometimes these are full extension, sometimes not
- Draw sliders - sometimes these are movable, sometimes they are fixed
- I have heard mention of different thermostat types (not sure if it as simple as analogue and digital)
- Touch controls vs manual controls
- Internal capacity can vary significantly for same external dimesnions

 

This is a Bosch option: https://www.bosch-home.co.nz/productlist/cooking-baking/ovens/built-in-ovens/HBG6753B1A

 

This is a Miele option: https://www.miele.co.nz/domestic/ovens-1451.htm?mat=11127700&name=H_2267-1_BP_ACTIVE

 

We are open to others, thanks for any advice.

Dingbatt
5803 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2851825 17-Jan-2022 07:05
Send private message quote this post

Avoid Smeg. Sold as a premium brand here and it is just not. We have a Smeg 60cm pyrolytic oven. It cooks brilliantly but the build quality and reliability are average at best. The first unit we received was replaced almost immediately for a misaligned door that couldn’t be adjusted and within 2 years one of the rotary selectors failed and was replaced under warranty.

 

We are slowly but surely replacing our kitchen appliances with Miele.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

GarryP
71 posts

Master Geek


  #2851836 17-Jan-2022 08:08
Send private message quote this post

Another vote for Miele. Had one for the past ten years and it is great.

 

Get one with the pyrolytic function and oven cleaning will just be wiping out the residual dust with a damp rag.

Senecio
1518 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2851840 17-Jan-2022 08:19
Send private message quote this post

You’re unlikely to go wrong with either Bosch or Miele. I’ve only had experience with Bosch and it was a great oven. Accurate even temperature, fast heat up, easy pyrolytic cleaning.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6324 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2851845 17-Jan-2022 09:04
Send private message quote this post

Senecio: You’re unlikely to go wrong with either Bosch or Miele. I’ve only had experience with Bosch and it was a great oven. Accurate even temperature, fast heat up, easy pyrolytic cleaning.

 

We have a Bosch with pyro cleaning. Before I used it I thought the pyro might be a bit of a gimmick and probably wouldn't do a good job. Wrong - it's brilliant and always amazes me how well it works.

 

Before using the pyro, we need to remove the side racks etc which is a minor pain - if there are models where you can leave them in, that would be brilliant. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

insane
3019 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2851850 17-Jan-2022 09:14
Send private message quote this post

Dingbatt:

 

Avoid Smeg. Sold as a premium brand here and it is just not. ....

 

 


I agree with your second comment - however have had two free standing Smeg ovens in different properties, a 100cm and a 90cm, both dual fuel. The only issue I've encountered was a rubber bushing on the exhaust fan needed replacing on the smaller unit (replaced the whole fan before realising). the larger one was trouble free, had nice chunky grids over the hobs and a nice glass swing down cover thingy.

 

Don't think I'd specifically seek out Smeg over another known brand if I was buying new, but my experience has been good so far given my 10 years of use with them. My limited experience with Miele as a brand (Vacuum cleaner) tells me they might not be as premium as they once were.

Senecio
1518 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2851851 17-Jan-2022 09:17
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

Senecio: You’re unlikely to go wrong with either Bosch or Miele. I’ve only had experience with Bosch and it was a great oven. Accurate even temperature, fast heat up, easy pyrolytic cleaning.

 

We have a Bosch with pyro cleaning. Before I used it I thought the pyro might be a bit of a gimmick and probably wouldn't do a good job. Wrong - it's brilliant and always amazes me how well it works.

 

Before using the pyro, we need to remove the racks etc which is a minor pain - if there are models where you can leave them in, that would be brilliant. 

 

 

I've never used an oven that recommends or suggests leaving them, but I think I would still remove them even if it did. Once those racks become warped they are a pain to use.

timmmay
18529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2851852 17-Jan-2022 09:17
Send private message quote this post

Not answer the question but related.

 

I have a Beko standalone oven with induction hob that's about 8 years old. It works fine, but next time I would go for the Bosch - I've had only good experiences with Bosch products in general but haven't used their stoves. There's nothing really wrong with it I can put my finger on, just basics like the back behind the hobs isn't well designed, half the shelves in the oven have the nice sliders but half don't, and a Bosch isn't that much more expensive. If budget is an issue then the Beko is fine. 



trig42
5362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2851853 17-Jan-2022 09:18
Send private message quote this post

We have a Bosch 90cm freestanding oven. It's been great - fast heat up, even heat distribution, and accurate (as far as we can tell) temperature.

 

 

 

Would buy again.

networkn
27509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851991 17-Jan-2022 10:20
Send private message quote this post

We bought a Fisher and Paykel a few years back. It has lots of bells and whistles and things like a rotisserie attachment we never use. It's self-cleaning (as much as anything can be) and mostly seems to heat reasonably evenly and keeps good temperatures.

 

It was at the higher end of the pricing we were happy with, but it's massive inside, which suits our family of 2 adults and 2 kids. It's attractive looking as well

Inphinity
2703 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2851992 17-Jan-2022 10:22
Send private message quote this post

We've had good experience with both Bosch and Miele, Miele probably a bit higher end in terms of  build quality I guess. Currently have a Bosch Serie 8 oven, about 4 years old (HBG633), cooks evenly, heats up well, good features & functions. We went Bosch over Miele this time purely on price - as part of a full kitout (Oven, hobs, rangehood, 2x dishwashers) Bosch was significantly cheaper. We've been massively let down by F&P and Smeg products in the past, which may just be bad luck, but did not have the confidence in the brands to even consider them as viable options.

Consider the spacing of the racks, if you're likely to do anything using multiple levels at once etc, as there is some difference in internal capacity between models and such, even all as 60cm built-ins.

networkn
27509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852040 17-Jan-2022 10:24
Send private message quote this post

I agree with the racks. I'll never buy a Bosch product again after having 2 high-end dishwashers and a washing machine be total rubbish and them being awful to deal with.

larknz
446 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852043 17-Jan-2022 10:30
Send private message quote this post

We have a Westinghouse which we have had for 5 or 6 years and works well.

MikeAqua
6833 posts

Uber Geek


  #2852077 17-Jan-2022 11:58
Send private message quote this post

We have an Electrolux 1.5 with pyrolytic.  Good oven.  Keeps temperature well.  Heats up fast.  Good for roasting, grilling and baking.  You can run it as a steam oven, by filling a water reservoir, that's a bit rudimentary to me, but I've never used a steam oven, so maybe that's all good.

 

My only criticism: There is a defrost/proving function fixed at 30*C and a keep warm function at 70*C or higher.  There is nothing in between.  For example: if I want to warm up a loaf of bread I would want to select 50*C.  

 

 




Mike

networkn
27509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852128 17-Jan-2022 12:06
Send private message quote this post

I had an Ariston previously, I thought very highly of that as well.

Zal

Zal
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2852129 17-Jan-2022 12:06
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

I agree with the racks. I'll never buy a Bosch product again after having 2 high-end dishwashers and a washing machine be total rubbish and them being awful to deal with.

 

 

 

 

Some of the lower Bosch models are made in China where the better stuff is made in Germany. Uh I'm not sure on the model numbers to confirm this.

