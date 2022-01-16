Would be keen to get current opinions on good ovens - standard size 60cm integrated ovens. We are planning on replacing our very basic one that came with the house (small internal capacity, poor temperature control, long heating times) with something better.

Currently looking at a Bosch 8 series, have also been advised to look at an entry level Miele which is a similar price (under $3k). From searching, this seems to align with advice here.

Does anybody have any specific reccomendations, or am I missing anything from my list of thoughts/comparisons/things to be aware of below?

- Pyroletic seems a good thing - some you can leave rails etc in, some you can't

- Meat probes are available on some models, unlikely to use

- Never used a steam oven and they are a lot more expensive so not looking at these

- Draw sliders - sometimes these are full extension, sometimes not

- Draw sliders - sometimes these are movable, sometimes they are fixed

- I have heard mention of different thermostat types (not sure if it as simple as analogue and digital)

- Touch controls vs manual controls

- Internal capacity can vary significantly for same external dimesnions

This is a Bosch option: https://www.bosch-home.co.nz/productlist/cooking-baking/ovens/built-in-ovens/HBG6753B1A

This is a Miele option: https://www.miele.co.nz/domestic/ovens-1451.htm?mat=11127700&name=H_2267-1_BP_ACTIVE

We are open to others, thanks for any advice.