neb

neb

#293423 19-Jan-2022 23:56
I need to replace the weather seal on Mother Neb's kitchen door:

 

 

 

 

The outside of the door is of a style that makes screwing on a standard door seal impossible so I was thinking some sort of weather strip to replace the deteriorated one, maybe a garage door seal strip or similar. The self-adhesive ones won't hold up long but I can reinforce the hold with maybe some narrow crown staples assuming they don't punch right through the strip, one thought was to cut down some brads and fire the staple so it straddles the brad laid flat on top of the seal, so the staple pushes the brad into the seal and holds it in place.

 

 

Having said that, if anyone has any better ideas...

JayADee
  #2854183 20-Jan-2022 15:05
What about some of that round, foam insulation stuff, looks a bit like skinny pool noodles? Could press fit if it's the right circumference? Just thinking…

mdf

mdf
  #2854208 20-Jan-2022 15:25
I'm not actually sure what I'm looking at in the photo. Is that the door jamb at the top?

rscole86
  #2854216 20-Jan-2022 15:38
Would V-seal weatherstrip work?



neb

neb

  #2854236 20-Jan-2022 16:19
mdf:

 

I'm not actually sure what I'm looking at in the photo. Is that the door jamb at the top?

 

 

It's the door sill at the bottom, the bit where water comes in.  At the top of the frame is the brick patio, at the bottom is the fake-wood lino.

neb

neb

  #2854238 20-Jan-2022 16:20
JayADee:

 

What about some of that round, foam insulation stuff, looks a bit like skinny pool noodles? Could press fit if it's the right circumference? Just thinking…

 

 

That was a backup, my main concern with that is that it'll disintegrate sooner rather than later, particularly with the door rubbing over it.

mdf

mdf
  #2854242 20-Jan-2022 16:27
I haven't seen it used at the bottom of the door, but it looks like you could try some kind of kerf weatherstrip in the existing groove. It's really hard to find in NZ though, the only place I've ever been able to get it is from a speciality door supplier. It would probably ship rolled up from the usual suspects though.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2854252 20-Jan-2022 16:50
i bought car door strips from aliexpress for a few quid. not sure if they will fit in this though




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



neb

neb

  #2856323 25-Jan-2022 21:39
So this is the current, um... "fix", the gap filler rod suggested by JayADee:

 

 

 

 

(the photo also shows a bit more context for where it is). We'll see how it holds up to rubbing against the bottom of the door, the slight zig-zag effect is where it's being held in by staples. Bit of a hack, but with that in place I've got time to see about getting some garage door seal strip from Ali or similar.

JayADee
  #2856486 26-Jan-2022 10:14
I'd probably redesign that door sill to a solid, outward sloping surface and add a water diversion strip to the front of the door and a wind/gap stop to the back. :)

