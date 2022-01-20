Can anyone help or know of who can help with problematic/illegal? sewage issues.

Our home in Wellington was subdivided from another property in the 1960s. According to the council drainage plans our sewage pipes drain directly into the council mains. However, we have had ongoing sewage problems and have discovered that the sewage from the neighbouring property (which our place was originally subdivided from) drains into our sewer line even though the plans show their sewage draining into a council line on their property. Because of the ongoing sewage problems we have been having our sewage line needs replacing. The drainlayer we have been using has said that the current arrangement is illegal and recommended we get in touch with the council so that they can get the neighbouring property to stop using our pipes so that we can then replace them.

The council have not provided any advice and have said it is a 'civil matter' for us to sort out with the owners of the neighbouring property. Unfortunately, the owners are not willing to resolve the sewage issues since they are not affected by them.

I have looked through the original subdivision documents for our property and it seems like one of the conditions of subdivision is that all properties have their separate sewage lines as is shown in the council plans.

I'm not sure of what steps to take next and who to turn to for advice. Is this illegal as the drainlayer has said? If anyone has any ideas that would be really awesome!