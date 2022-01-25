Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LED Downlights - Replacing old incandescent
andrewbnz

#293483 25-Jan-2022 12:37
We have just moved into a house that has old incandescent downlights which are open through to the roof space therefore they are inefficient and letting all the warmth escape the house into the roof in the winter. I am wanting to replace them with something can can fit into the existing cutouts (100mm) and that I can then go and put insulation over the top of. There are also a few in the soffits I will replace with LED at the same time

 

Requirements:

 

  • Suit 100mm cutout
  • Fully Sealed eg minimum IP44 - Most LED seem to be
  • IC-F rated including driver
  • Dimmable
  • Quantity needed approx 20

In the past I have used Visionary Technologies - Apollo Eon  Downlights and got them for under $27 each, they have been excellent and I can't find anything of similar quality around this price point, the problem is they only sell to registered electricians and I am having trouble finding a local sparkie who is willing order these for me without either wanting to install them also or add on a ridiculous markup.

 

Is anyone aware of any similar downlights that won't break the bank? or an electrician that might be happy to assist me ordering these?

 

 

 

Also looking for advise for lighting in the bathrooms, currently the bathrooms have a heat/light/fan combo in the centre of the room with a 50w halogen + 2 heat lamps. I'm planning to replace the halogen with a GU10 LED, but also wanting to provide some additional lighting over the vanities, as there is no cabling in the walls, i'm thinking a smaller downlight above the vanities might be the easiest approach?

timmmay
  #2856072 25-Jan-2022 12:55
On this thread I was recommended Switch, Halcyon and Voltex lights. My electrician said he uses the first two. Look at their websites to find a size / model you like. I think we got 5x Switch for the bathroom and they're good.

scuwp
  #2856128 25-Jan-2022 15:01
We used these

 

https://www.lightingplus.co.nz/lighting//lighting/recessed-lights/tegra-led-8w-downlight-3000k

 

Very happy




andrewbnz

  #2856136 25-Jan-2022 15:16
On this thread I was recommended Switch, Halcyon and Voltex lights. My electrician said he uses the first two. Look at their websites to find a size / model you like. I think we got 5x Switch for the bathroom and they're good.

 

Thanks for the suggestions, I was looking at the Switch products, they look fairly similar to the Visionary ones. I will also check out Halcyon, Voltex

 

 

 

 

We used these

 

https://www.lightingplus.co.nz/lighting//lighting/recessed-lights/tegra-led-8w-downlight-3000k 

 

 

 

 

Thanks, They look good, slightly lower lumen output than I was hoping for but they are quite an attractive price point. Could consider using some of these in some locations where I don't need as much brightness.

 

Edit: Actually didn't see the 11W version.. beginning to look more appealing! 



robjg63
  #2856148 25-Jan-2022 15:41
I had a similar project during the first lock down.

 

100mm cut-outs/20yo incandescent downlights with a metal reflector, but venting into the ceiling. Top floor venting into the roof space.

 

If you put your hand near them on a cold windy night, you knew that they leak heat.

 

I bought a house load of these (after trying a few as a test first).

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/building-renovation/electrical-lighting/lights/inset-lights/listing/3444751999?bof=SssSJ335

 

They seemed like very good quality and I liked the 120mm diameter to cover any chewed edges from the 100mm cutouts.

 

The outside bezel is white painted metal and they have metal heat sinks on the back.

 

The driver is separate - not built in. The ones I bought were warm white - pretty sure they also had the cool white in that fitting as well.

 

I chose these ones because at 14w per light and 120 degree beam angle, they replaced the old lights very well. The usual thing with new installations of LEDs seems to be to install lots of smaller powered lights. I just wanted to do a good swap - so pretty pleased with the way it worked and they look nice IMHO.

 

I have insul-fluff upstairs, so the trick is to clear that away from the holes (say 30cm around the hole), pop the light in and then cover with some insulation pads (Batts etc). I left the transformer sitting above the insulation.

 

They are dimmable, but anyone will tell you that LEDs don't generally dim as smoothly as incandescent - I think I ended up with 3 different dimmers. The one that works worst was a horribly expensive one the electrician installed with the kitchen upgrade. The best one was around $20-30  from the shelf at Bunnings so go figure.

 

Might have been this https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-200w-universal-electronic-dimmer-mechanism_p0098352

 

You will need dimmers that work with LEDs. Older ones most likely wont.

 

The place that sells/imports these lights is https://ledx.co.nz/ so I found out, but they sell on Trademe. They were very prompt.

 

Maybe try one room as a test and see what you think.




andrewbnz

  #2856544 26-Jan-2022 11:42
Thanks robjg63 

 

Yes, sounds like your situation is almost identical to mine, I might order a couple and see how they go.

