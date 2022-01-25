I had a similar project during the first lock down.

100mm cut-outs/20yo incandescent downlights with a metal reflector, but venting into the ceiling. Top floor venting into the roof space.

If you put your hand near them on a cold windy night, you knew that they leak heat.

I bought a house load of these (after trying a few as a test first).

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/building-renovation/electrical-lighting/lights/inset-lights/listing/3444751999?bof=SssSJ335

They seemed like very good quality and I liked the 120mm diameter to cover any chewed edges from the 100mm cutouts.

The outside bezel is white painted metal and they have metal heat sinks on the back.

The driver is separate - not built in. The ones I bought were warm white - pretty sure they also had the cool white in that fitting as well.

I chose these ones because at 14w per light and 120 degree beam angle, they replaced the old lights very well. The usual thing with new installations of LEDs seems to be to install lots of smaller powered lights. I just wanted to do a good swap - so pretty pleased with the way it worked and they look nice IMHO.

I have insul-fluff upstairs, so the trick is to clear that away from the holes (say 30cm around the hole), pop the light in and then cover with some insulation pads (Batts etc). I left the transformer sitting above the insulation.

They are dimmable, but anyone will tell you that LEDs don't generally dim as smoothly as incandescent - I think I ended up with 3 different dimmers. The one that works worst was a horribly expensive one the electrician installed with the kitchen upgrade. The best one was around $20-30 from the shelf at Bunnings so go figure.

Might have been this https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-200w-universal-electronic-dimmer-mechanism_p0098352

You will need dimmers that work with LEDs. Older ones most likely wont.

The place that sells/imports these lights is https://ledx.co.nz/ so I found out, but they sell on Trademe. They were very prompt.

Maybe try one room as a test and see what you think.