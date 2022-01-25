We have just moved into a house that has old incandescent downlights which are open through to the roof space therefore they are inefficient and letting all the warmth escape the house into the roof in the winter. I am wanting to replace them with something can can fit into the existing cutouts (100mm) and that I can then go and put insulation over the top of. There are also a few in the soffits I will replace with LED at the same time
Requirements:
- Suit 100mm cutout
- Fully Sealed eg minimum IP44 - Most LED seem to be
- IC-F rated including driver
- Dimmable
- Quantity needed approx 20
In the past I have used Visionary Technologies - Apollo Eon Downlights and got them for under $27 each, they have been excellent and I can't find anything of similar quality around this price point, the problem is they only sell to registered electricians and I am having trouble finding a local sparkie who is willing order these for me without either wanting to install them also or add on a ridiculous markup.
Is anyone aware of any similar downlights that won't break the bank? or an electrician that might be happy to assist me ordering these?
Also looking for advise for lighting in the bathrooms, currently the bathrooms have a heat/light/fan combo in the centre of the room with a 50w halogen + 2 heat lamps. I'm planning to replace the halogen with a GU10 LED, but also wanting to provide some additional lighting over the vanities, as there is no cabling in the walls, i'm thinking a smaller downlight above the vanities might be the easiest approach?