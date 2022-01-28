I have a 32sqm office at the far end of my house. 3 external walls (insulated) and plenty of double glazed windows. I'm down south so only really care about heating, not cooling.

House is pretty warm in general, so once at temperature shouldn't need more than 1-2kW of heating to maintain it. Got a couple of quotes and all suggestions are around the 5kW mark.

Various readings on the internet suggest a floor console unit is better for heating. High wall units need to push warm air down, which results in more energy, more breeze/noise etc. Is this accurate?

Also suggestions are that R410A is being phased out for R32. Only the Daikin floor units use R410A - should I avoid?

Quotes have come back:

Floor Console: MITSUBISHI MFZ-KW50G

Heating kW: 5.8

COP: 3.79

Minimum: 1.2 kW

Gas: R32

Price: $4528



Floor Console: Daikin FVXS45R

Heating kW: 5.56

COP: 3.83

Minimum: 1.2 kW

Gas: R410A

Price: $3390 - $1100 cheaper than the Mitsi!



High Wall: MITSUBISHI MSZ-AP50VGKD

Heating kW: 6

COP: 3.7

Minimum: 1.4 kW

Gas: R32

Price: $3550



High Wall: Daikin FTXM46U



Heating kW: 5.4

COP: 3.89

Minimum: 0.9 kW

Price: $2830

All seem to have pretty similar COP's etc. Just need to decide between floor vs wall, and do I pay extra for the R32 gas if going floor.

Thoughts and suggestions?