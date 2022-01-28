Hello everyone,

There's been a couple of posts about timber for DIY already, but I couldn't quite find answers I was looking for.

In short: I'm struggling to understand where people get reasonably priced dressed dried pine board (or any other wood) in Auckland. I recently got into woodworking, and it seems like making anything out of solid wood is prohibitively expensive if you get your timber from Bunnings/Mitre10.

2.4m of 65mm by 18mm clear pine board is 22$ at Bunnings which seems incredibly overpriced to me. Or am I just wrong and good kiln dried clear pine is supposed to cost that much? Even though half of the "premium" boards at Bunnings will have knots, defects and will be warped.

Maybe there's some low key place in Auckland (preferably North Shore) that I don't know about where I could get cheaper lumber (maybe even hardwood) in relatively small quantities?

Appreciate the advice.