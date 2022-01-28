Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYReasonably priced dressed timber in Auckland
fyodor

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293538 28-Jan-2022 15:16
Send private message

Hello everyone,

 

There's been a couple of posts about timber for DIY already, but I couldn't quite find answers I was looking for.

 

In short: I'm struggling to understand where people get reasonably priced dressed dried pine board (or any other wood) in Auckland. I recently got into woodworking, and it seems like making anything out of solid wood is prohibitively expensive if you get your timber from Bunnings/Mitre10. 

 

 

 

2.4m of 65mm by 18mm clear pine board is 22$ at Bunnings which seems incredibly overpriced to me. Or am I just wrong and good kiln dried clear pine is supposed to cost that much? Even though half of the "premium" boards at Bunnings will have knots, defects and will be warped. 

 

 

 

Maybe there's some low key place in Auckland (preferably North Shore) that I don't know about where I could get cheaper lumber (maybe even hardwood) in relatively small quantities?

 

 

 

Appreciate the advice.

Create new topic
insane
3024 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2857768 28-Jan-2022 15:17
Send private message

Cyprus sawmill in Rodney?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6354 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2857773 28-Jan-2022 15:27
Send private message

Huge +1 for Cypress - fantastic place and beautiful timber. Great people too.(Silverdale/Kaukapakapa).

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=116854&page_no=42#2842632

 

https://www.cypress-sawmill.co.nz

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

fyodor

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2857798 28-Jan-2022 15:56
Send private message

Thanks! Cypress Sawmill was very quick to reply, and their pricing is indeed very good, although it is different wood and it's only air dried, not sure how much warping it's gonna have over time. Ordered a bunch of boards to try to it out.

 

 

 

Further advice is still welcome though.



neb

neb
6494 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857933 28-Jan-2022 18:42
Send private message

fyodor:

In short: I'm struggling to understand where people get reasonably priced dressed dried pine board (or any other wood) in Auckland. I recently got into woodworking, and it seems like making anything out of solid wood is prohibitively expensive if you get your timber from Bunnings/Mitre10. 

 

 

If good-enough quality pine is OK you can just get H3.2 (i.e. non-pink) framing timber (just go through and pick out the best lengths) and shave it down to get the equivalent of D4S or whatever you're after, the prices they charge for doing it for you are, as you've found out, outrageous.

 

 

Of course that assumes you can find any framing timber anywhere...

insane
3024 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2857986 28-Jan-2022 22:20
Send private message

Could you also search TradeMe or FB marketplace for old furniture at give away prices?

Some old table or similar could be a source of reusable hardwood. Otherwise red cedar is not too crazy expensive compared to slabs of (I'm guessing normal cedar).

I paid a small fortune for two slabs (jointed and thinknessed) that I turned into floating shelves. Looks great but hardly sustainable price wise.

panther2
187 posts

Master Geek


  #2858003 28-Jan-2022 22:46
Send private message

Pacific timber in mt roskill

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 