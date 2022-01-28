Hi

We're just coming to the painful closure of our insurance repairs in our kitchen following a hot water cyclinder failure in August 2020. Final snagging and stuff was done, arguments had etc. but the insurance firm has cash settled for the newly replaced back door that is showing signs of water ingress as it wasn't sealed properly and not on the right way round.

Now normally I'd argue with them over this but in this case previous owners had removed the porch and the door installed, whilst being an exterior door, it is highly exposed to the elements as its really only protected by the eaves and therefore not compliant with the manufacturers requirements. I am aware that any door we source ourselves will suffer similar unless designed for full exposure and I'm after some advice as to the right approach.

I'm not adverse to paying more for this if it gets a door that is fully weathertight and potentially sealed as we often get water in heavy rain coming under the bottom, even with a door strip.

I guess I'm looking for 3 things, recommended companies in Auckland, type of door material e.g. alu vs. upvc and then may be peoples thoughts on cost to retrofit including frame as our one is quite old and probably won't survive a new installation. I will get companies out to quote but would like to have a good handle on pro/cons and potential costs.

Any advice, direction, comments are greatly appreciated.

Cheers

Chris