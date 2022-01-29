I need to dispose of some disintegrating blue plastic tarp, the kind sold by Mitre 10. Can this be recycled or is landfill the only option? I am having trouble finding specific information. I'm not even sure what it is made of.
I need to dispose of some disintegrating blue plastic tarp, the kind sold by Mitre 10. Can this be recycled or is landfill the only option? I am having trouble finding specific information. I'm not even sure what it is made of.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rubbish, it's already buggered if it's disintegrating.
Most tend to be polyethelene.