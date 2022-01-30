Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
angski

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293574 30-Jan-2022 23:00
My house's aluminum windows have gone pass it used by date. It is time for a change. 
I rang up many double glaze window companies, they all prefer to do supply only and not supply with install. 
Problems with supply with install are
1. they cannot find builders to do the job or
2. they cannot find builders that can retrofit it properly.

Given that all aluminum joinery companies use ALP for aluminum frames (Vantage, First Windows and Altherm), the price differential between the suppliers do not vary alot. Maybe +/- 1.5k. 

However only one company is will to do the supply and install option. But the labour cost shock me. 
19 windows - 3 sliding, the rest are 50/50 half height windows and full height, all with two glass panels) 
Cost of windows : 32K
Labour cost : 22K (Including disposal)

Can any of you share if the labour cost about right? thank you

elpenguino
2486 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2858928 30-Jan-2022 23:52
Hmm.

 

22k at $100 per hour, for arguments sake, is 220 hours.

 

Assuming the builders work in pairs, that's 2 builders for 110 hours = 2.75 weeks or 13 ish days.

 

For guidance, I had a window replaced some years ago and it took the builders all day. My window is at about 2 metres height (to the bottom) so a work platform was brought to site.

 

You didn't say how many windows you're replacing, how big they are or how awkward the access is. If you have 13 windows it sounds plausible.

 

If you've got 4, not so much.




insane
3026 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2858931 31-Jan-2022 00:22
My quote from Thermawood back in July 2020 was $13K inc for 13 windows (two quite large) across three rooms , and most of those required scaffolding.

I could have shaved $1200 by choosing no draft seals or going for the most basic options.

While my windows are wood and not Alu, they were going to replace each sash? as that was the fastest install method.

Scope of Works
• Deglaze, remove and dispose of existing glass.
• Modify existing timber frames to accommodate new IGUs.
• Supply and install new Insulated Glass Units (IGU's) into existing timber joinery.
• Supply and install Thermawood components where required to retrofit IGUs

angski

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2858932 31-Jan-2022 00:31
insane: My quote from Thermawood back in July 2020 was $13K inc for 13 windows (two quite large) across three rooms , and most of those required scaffolding.

I could have shaved $1200 by choosing no draft seals or going for the most basic options.

While my windows are wood and not Alu, they were going to replace each sash? as that was the fastest install method.

Scope of Works
• Deglaze, remove and dispose of existing glass.
• Modify existing timber frames to accommodate new IGUs.
• Supply and install new Insulated Glass Units (IGU's) into existing timber joinery.
• Supply and install Thermawood components where required to retrofit IGUs

 

 

 

thank you for your reply. 
Your is swapping out the existing glass with new IGU? but kept the same window sash?



insane
3026 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2858936 31-Jan-2022 00:46
Found this further down in the quote:

Included in your quote
- Conversion of the split rail windows to a single full height window x 6 incluidng new hinges, new
frame and fitting.

The other windows don't open so looks like they would just retrofit those. Seem to recall them being able to do up to 4 per day for a two man crew.

I know it's not like for like with your scenario, but hopefully if you remove your quoted glass costs you can try reverse engineer the labour costs.

General building costs are much higher now, about 30% higher in places so would have to factor that in too.

For what it's worth, my builder mate who runs a company thought my quote was a little high - so we passed on it.

angski

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2858937 31-Jan-2022 00:54
insane: Found this further down in the quote:

Included in your quote
- Conversion of the split rail windows to a single full height window x 6 incluidng new hinges, new
frame and fitting.

The other windows don't open so looks like they would just retrofit those. Seem to recall them being able to do up to 4 per day for a two man crew.

I know it's not like for like with your scenario, but hopefully if you remove your quoted glass costs you can try reverse engineer the labour costs.

General building costs are much higher now, about 30% higher in places so would have to factor that in too.

For what it's worth, my builder mate who runs a company thought my quote was a little high - so we passed on it.


Yea, my mate who runs a building company was also shock.
He said that even a LBP does not even get paid that much. But, he cannot do it for me.

 

  

Wheelbarrow01
1231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2858942 31-Jan-2022 02:01
Yea your quote seems quite high. Three years ago I had 7 timber windows removed and replaced with aluminium double gazed units - 4 large and 3 small. These were non thermally broken and just standard glazing. This was in a first floor unit so an elevated work platform was required.

 

Total cost including installation and disposal of old units was around $9000. That works out at around $1280 per window average. From memory the entire job was done in 2 days by two guys.

 

Your cost is around $2840 per window on average - more than double.

 

Does your quote include thermal breaks in the joinery? And is the glass low e/argon? That would add somewhat to the price, as would particularly large windows.

 

To be honest, if your goal is to increase thermal efficiency in your house to keep heat in etc, the cost probably outweighs the benefit. Standard single glazing has an R value of 0.15*. Standard double glazing is R0.27* and low e/argon is R0.33*. That's bugger all improvement for $54,000. 

 

If you just want to improve thermal efficiency, you could get some good quality thick thermally backed curtains and save yourself around $50,000.

 

Ask yourself, will the new glazing add $54,000 value to the house? If not, then it's probably not worth it.

 

But if (as you say) the old frames are end of life, then you may not have a choice. 

 

*Source: Consumer NZ

 

 

timmmay
18561 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2858948 31-Jan-2022 06:19
The prices for doors and windows seems to have skyrocketed along with demand. I recently had a new front door put in, it took something like 14 months and cost $8k. I'm told it takes longer, at least 3 months for anyone to come out and do a measure / quote.

 

About 5 years ago we had eight windows replaced with PVC, retrofit, only one had a new frame. I can't remember the total cost somewhere around $15K, but the installation took just under two days. That was remove window from old frame, put new window in and screw it in, foam something for sealing, and silicone. If you're putting in new frames I think it takes a lot longer.

 

I think any decent builder / building company can put new windows in. They build houses, and windows are parts of houses.



angski

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2858960 31-Jan-2022 07:30
Wheelbarrow01:

 

Yea your quote seems quite high. Three years ago I had 7 timber windows removed and replaced with aluminium double gazed units - 4 large and 3 small. These were non thermally broken and just standard glazing. This was in a first floor unit so an elevated work platform was required.

 

Total cost including installation and disposal of old units was around $9000. That works out at around $1280 per window average. From memory the entire job was done in 2 days by two guys.

 

Your cost is around $2840 per window on average - more than double.

 

Does your quote include thermal breaks in the joinery? And is the glass low e/argon? That would add somewhat to the price, as would particularly large windows.

 

To be honest, if your goal is to increase thermal efficiency in your house to keep heat in etc, the cost probably outweighs the benefit. Standard single glazing has an R value of 0.15*. Standard double glazing is R0.27* and low e/argon is R0.33*. That's bugger all improvement for $54,000. 

 

If you just want to improve thermal efficiency, you could get some good quality thick thermally backed curtains and save yourself around $50,000.

 

Ask yourself, will the new glazing add $54,000 value to the house? If not, then it's probably not worth it.

 

But if (as you say) the old frames are end of life, then you may not have a choice. 

 

*Source: Consumer NZ

 

 

 



thanks for the reply.
No thermal breaks, low e and argon 
I was completely shock with the labour cost pricing. 

angski

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2858961 31-Jan-2022 07:33
timmmay:

 

The prices for doors and windows seems to have skyrocketed along with demand. I recently had a new front door put in, it took something like 14 months and cost $8k. I'm told it takes longer, at least 3 months for anyone to come out and do a measure / quote.

 

About 5 years ago we had eight windows replaced with PVC, retrofit, only one had a new frame. I can't remember the total cost somewhere around $15K, but the installation took just under two days. That was remove window from old frame, put new window in and screw it in, foam something for sealing, and silicone. If you're putting in new frames I think it takes a lot longer.

 

I think any decent builder / building company can put new windows in. They build houses, and windows are parts of houses.

 



Yes, you are right. If I signed the dotted line, it is will be a June delivery. The price of windows and doors have gone up significantly. But labour cost cannot have gone up so high.  

scuwp
3580 posts

Uber Geek


  #2859005 31-Jan-2022 09:34
Comparing to 2020 or even 2021 prices is a mute point.  The price of everything has skyrocketed. I can't help with feedback, other than don't get trapped into comparing with other peoples past jobs.  Deal with the here and now, or wait 12 months and see if the world calms down.   




UncleArk
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2859019 31-Jan-2022 10:17
There's been some significant changes very very recent (7 weeks ago) to H1 of the New Zealand Building Code too that directly impact the costs associated with glazing...

Welcome to the past where we are going back to wood (I kid you not)... and/or uPVC as opposed to Aluminium...

