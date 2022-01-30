My house's aluminum windows have gone pass it used by date. It is time for a change.
I rang up many double glaze window companies, they all prefer to do supply only and not supply with install.
Problems with supply with install are
1. they cannot find builders to do the job or
2. they cannot find builders that can retrofit it properly.
Given that all aluminum joinery companies use ALP for aluminum frames (Vantage, First Windows and Altherm), the price differential between the suppliers do not vary alot. Maybe +/- 1.5k.
However only one company is will to do the supply and install option. But the labour cost shock me.
19 windows - 3 sliding, the rest are 50/50 half height windows and full height, all with two glass panels)
Cost of windows : 32K
Labour cost : 22K (Including disposal)
Can any of you share if the labour cost about right? thank you