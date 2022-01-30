Yea your quote seems quite high. Three years ago I had 7 timber windows removed and replaced with aluminium double gazed units - 4 large and 3 small. These were non thermally broken and just standard glazing. This was in a first floor unit so an elevated work platform was required.

Total cost including installation and disposal of old units was around $9000. That works out at around $1280 per window average. From memory the entire job was done in 2 days by two guys.

Your cost is around $2840 per window on average - more than double.

Does your quote include thermal breaks in the joinery? And is the glass low e/argon? That would add somewhat to the price, as would particularly large windows.

To be honest, if your goal is to increase thermal efficiency in your house to keep heat in etc, the cost probably outweighs the benefit. Standard single glazing has an R value of 0.15*. Standard double glazing is R0.27* and low e/argon is R0.33*. That's bugger all improvement for $54,000.

If you just want to improve thermal efficiency, you could get some good quality thick thermally backed curtains and save yourself around $50,000.

Ask yourself, will the new glazing add $54,000 value to the house? If not, then it's probably not worth it.

But if (as you say) the old frames are end of life, then you may not have a choice.

*Source: Consumer NZ