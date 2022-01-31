I've got essentially a path behind my garage with a bank on the other side. I'm currently in the process of concreting this, primarily to stop weeds and other garbage accumulating. File photo (too dark to go take a current one):

I've compacted down the hardfill and was preparing for concrete but have now decided - far too late to be ideal but not quite late enough to make it impossible - it would possibly be a really good idea to put some kind of (probably clear) roofing over it. Some of the bigger more cumbersome tools (wheelbarrow, concrete mixer, long ladders) may find their way out here, and the additional shelter would be useful for that. It could potentially be quite a good lumber store with some kind of racking system.

I'm thinking at this stage basically a really shallow pergola off the side of the garage and roofing over the top. But keen for thoughts about what you would do:

- The side of the garage already has a run of guttering. A single pitched roof sloping left to right (as you look the image) could drain to that gutter, but might look odd (though it's not in a very visible area)

- A single pitched roof sloping right to left would look more "pergola-ly", but would need new gutting to stop the rain just draining down around anything underneath

- Cantilever off the garage with a single line of posts, or posts both sides? Double line of posts would be way more work but the inside line of posts would be great for racking timber

Most importantly, would you dig up the compacted hardfill - which will be a real pain involving a kango - for the posts, or use some kind of anchor or stirrup? I've never used these before, but from what I can tell, a fishtail anchor looks as though you place before pouring concrete? But how do you keep them in the right place while concreting? Especially if there were two lines of posts which would need to line up.

Total length is about 8m; width narrows from about 1.2m to 1m. Narrow, so will be a PITA to get stuff in and out, but currently said stuff is currently blocking other areas of the garage so will still be a step forward.