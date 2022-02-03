Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Temporary Drain block
jaypeegee

#293626 3-Feb-2022 10:56
I need to paint a concrete path which is next to a retaining wall made of concrete, rendered in stucco. The RW is old and has several drain holes to allow water to escape.

 

These holes are roughly circular holes in the concrete only with no pipe to cap

 

 

 

One of these has been constantly leaking for some time (undergoing a slow intra-neighbor and council investigation) but I wish to block it temporarily to allow me to paint

 

I'm hoping that someone here can suggest a non destructive way that I can seal the drain up that will last two days or so and allow two coats of paint to be applied

 

I do not wish to block the drain permanently.

 

 

 

TIA 

 

 

 

mdf

mdf
  #2861160 3-Feb-2022 10:58
Round drain or a slot? Pics might help.

 

Edit: reading comprehension fail.

mdf

mdf
  #2861162 3-Feb-2022 11:01
Depending on how big the hole is, you could try a tennis or squash ball in a sock stuffed in to the hole. Idea is the ball plugs the hole, the sock lets you pull it out again afterwards. If it is a big flow of water, this probably won't seal well enough though.

 

Disclaimer: I wouldn't plan on wearing the sock again.

Ge0rge
  #2861164 3-Feb-2022 11:03
Rough diameter of the hole?



Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #2861167 3-Feb-2022 11:04
Blocking the water could make it build up a bit of pressure eventually.

 

Could you instead wodge a suitably sized pipe in there to divert the water out and away from the surface you want to paint?




jaypeegee

  #2861168 3-Feb-2022 11:06
HI

 

 

 

I ninja edited the post & added the hole analysis

 

I'm trying to upload the pic right now but am not computering well sadly

 

I have tried foam & silicone and other methods previously but not successfully.

 

I hoped there might be a wonder tape or similar that might be useful but failing to google a suitable solution

 

Hole in all its glory

 

 

 

Ge0rge
  #2861170 3-Feb-2022 11:13
I wonder if something that could be inserted and then inflated to seal the gap from the inside would work?

timmmay
  #2861177 3-Feb-2022 11:24
If you block today water will just go somewhere else that might be even worse. I'd suggest waiting or skipping that part.



Bung
  #2861178 3-Feb-2022 11:24
If it is a leaking drain it doesn't usually take the council long to identify the source. If nothing is happening it could be that it's one of their pipes :-)

jaypeegee

  #2861181 3-Feb-2022 11:27
@Timmmmay - The water will egress at the next drain hole, which is currently dry when I block the hole in question.

 

 

 

I intend to paint up to there prior to blocking the one leaking hole and then once dry will block the dripper

 

 

 

@bung -  username checks out :-) Council says that there is no leak...

Jase2985
  #2861182 3-Feb-2022 11:30
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/flex-tape-rubber-sealant-flex-tape-102x1-5m-white/p/351460

 

 

insane
  #2861189 3-Feb-2022 11:44
Ge0rge:

 

I wonder if something that could be inserted and then inflated to seal the gap from the inside would work?

 

 

I was going to suggest the same. My kid has a soft inflatable rubber ball that would be perfect for this :D

 

My second suggestion was going to be gorilla expanding foam, but not sure whether that will seal on a wet surface, or seal hard before pressure builds up. Maybe a combination of the two?

 

 

 

Failing that, plug it with few Huggies Ultradry nappies, keeps surfaces dry for hours :D

mdf

mdf
  #2861191 3-Feb-2022 11:47
insane:

 

<snip>

 

My second suggestion was going to be gorilla expanding foam, but not sure whether that will seal on a wet surface, or seal hard before pressure builds up. Maybe a combination of the two?

 

 

You need to used closed cell (cf open cell) expanding foam for wet areas but it should work to seal the hole. My instinct is that there would be issues getting it out again afterwards though. You could probably cut and scrape (maybe even multitool or drill), but you will never get it all out around the edges I suspect.

 

 

 

OP - any chance you can block it at the other end?

jaypeegee

60 posts

  #2861200 3-Feb-2022 12:03
Jase2985:

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/flex-tape-rubber-sealant-flex-tape-102x1-5m-white/p/351460

 

 

 

 

 

 

That is on my search list - Have you (or anyone here ) used it and can attest to its abilities?

jaypeegee

60 posts

#2861201 3-Feb-2022 12:06
OP - any chance you can block it at the other end?

 

Hi Jase - Nope. No chance of that

mdf

mdf
  #2861203 3-Feb-2022 12:13
Further cogitations. How about a length of pipe, then wrapping tape (possibly the fancy flexible weather proofing tape, or perhaps even duck/t tape) about the middle of it to approximately match the hole, then forcing it in. Leave the pipe poking out of the hole to divert the water, then paint around. You don't actually want to stop the water, just stop it running along the concrete while you paint (I think?). My thinking is that the water will take the easiest path, viz. the pipe, and so hopefully the seal doesn't need to be super perfect.

