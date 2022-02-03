I need to paint a concrete path which is next to a retaining wall made of concrete, rendered in stucco. The RW is old and has several drain holes to allow water to escape.

These holes are roughly circular holes in the concrete only with no pipe to cap

One of these has been constantly leaking for some time (undergoing a slow intra-neighbor and council investigation) but I wish to block it temporarily to allow me to paint

I'm hoping that someone here can suggest a non destructive way that I can seal the drain up that will last two days or so and allow two coats of paint to be applied

I do not wish to block the drain permanently.

TIA

