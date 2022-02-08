Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYEasiest/cheapest way to build a freestanding wall with high thermal mass.
MikeAqua

6895 posts

Uber Geek


#293686 8-Feb-2022 09:49
Send private message

So I want to build freestanding wall with high thermal mass at the end of my driveway (North facing with good sun exposure)

 

Purpose is to grow passionfruit vine.  My neighbours have one doing very well, on a North facing wall of their (brick) house.  My assumption is that the thermal mass of the brick wall and the shelter of the eaves stops their passionfruit succumbing to frosts.

 

So I want to replicate this.  I can use some corrugated clear plastic to provide eaves.  The tricky bit is to build a high thermal mass wall 1.8 high cheaply and securely.

 

My only idea so far is to build a concrete block wall and fill it with sand.




Mike

Create new topic
Gordy7
1534 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863416 8-Feb-2022 10:23
Send private message

Our passion fruit vines are on a narrow garden along our north facing veranda (timber deck)... well sheltered from the south and also gives us privacy to our neighbours.

 

A good crop of fruit every year.... I give the vines plenty of water and a good feed of blood and bone every year. No thermal mass... Northern Hawkes Bay...

 

Edit: the vines are supported on 150 x 150mm reinforcing mesh so that the vines are expossed to air both sides.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
thewabbit
82 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2863460 8-Feb-2022 11:27
Send private message

could fill up a rectangular water tank?
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/bailey-slim-jim-water-tank-1000-litres-white/p/376044

Otherwise my suggestion would be a concrete block (filled) wall

MikeAqua

6895 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863522 8-Feb-2022 11:56
Send private message

thewabbit:

 

could fill up a rectangular water tank?
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/bailey-slim-jim-water-tank-1000-litres-white/p/376044

Otherwise my suggestion would be a concrete block (filled) wall

 

 

That could work.  I'd need to quake-safe it, but that's no biggie.  It would be about 4 m from the corner of the garage, so I could run storm water to it.

 

I wonder what sort of temp it would stabilise at over winter.  The pool tends to get down to about 10*C.




Mike



wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863523 8-Feb-2022 11:57
Send private message

You won't get good thermal properties with only a sand filling. Best to use a slightly runny mix of sand and/or fine aggregate and cement. Block fill is the appropriate term. Not sure on specific ratios, and sounds like your wall will be too small for using a concrete truck.

 

As long as it is sloppy to fill all the gaps and no large aggregate. Small mixes as it is slow to place. If the wall is high consider hiring a pencil vibrator to eliminate air gaps.

thewabbit
82 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2863532 8-Feb-2022 12:07
Send private message

MikeAqua:

 

thewabbit:

 

could fill up a rectangular water tank?
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/bailey-slim-jim-water-tank-1000-litres-white/p/376044

Otherwise my suggestion would be a concrete block (filled) wall

 

 

That could work.  I'd need to quake-safe it, but that's no biggie.  It would be about 4 m from the corner of the garage, so I could run storm water to it.

 

I wonder what sort of temp it would stabilise at over winter.  The pool tends to get down to about 10*C.

 

 

 

 

The more I think about it, the more I like the idea.... Could setup a small 12v pump to pump water to the roof and circulate it around some black hose to add a bit of extra heat in the winter ( could also work in summer to remove heat if you ran it at night)

 

 

Senecio
1543 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2863594 8-Feb-2022 14:05
Send private message

I would be very cautious about building any sort of free standing wall. They are inherently unstable and should ideally be braced back against another structure or to the ground. 

MikeAqua

6895 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863650 8-Feb-2022 16:13
Send private message

wally22:

 

You won't get good thermal properties with only a sand filling. Best to use a slightly runny mix of sand and/or fine aggregate and cement. Block fill is the appropriate term. Not sure on specific ratios, and sounds like your wall will be too small for using a concrete truck.

 

As long as it is sloppy to fill all the gaps and no large aggregate. Small mixes as it is slow to place. If the wall is high consider hiring a pencil vibrator to eliminate air gaps.

 

 

Thanks I could do that no problem.

 

1 wheelbarrow at a time.




Mike



MikeAqua

6895 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863652 8-Feb-2022 16:13
Send private message

thewabbit:

 

The more I think about it, the more I like the idea.... Could setup a small 12v pump to pump water to the roof and circulate it around some black hose to add a bit of extra heat in the winter ( could also work in summer to remove heat if you ran it at night)

 

 

Great minds think alike!




Mike

MikeAqua

6895 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863653 8-Feb-2022 16:15
Send private message

Senecio:

 

I would be very cautious about building any sort of free standing wall. They are inherently unstable and should ideally be braced back against another structure or to the ground. 

 

 

Free standing was poor choice of words I'd dig it in a little and its close the the corner of a robust boundary fence, so plenty of bracing options.




Mike

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 