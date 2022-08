I want to paint some new box seats on my boat. The timber (treated) will get filler, two coats of epoxy resin then and an epoxy primer. Then I want to top coat with a durable paint.

For small items on the boat I use grey Rustoleum spray cans. it's a nice finish and has proven durable

I want to stick with that but I using spray cans would be very expensive. I have an electric spray painter so looking for something equally durable, but sold in pot no spray cans.

Any suggestions?