Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYDrawer Attachments - What are these called?
networkn

27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293696 8-Feb-2022 21:35
Send private message

 

 

 

I have 8 of these in my kitchen drawers which have sheared off in one place and I need to replace them.

 

 

 

Does anyone know what they are called or where I can get them?

Create new topic
Jase2985
11650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863750 8-Feb-2022 21:54
Send private message

kinda look like these

 

https://www.hafele.co.nz/en/product/front-fixing-brackets-for-innobox-drawers/000000840000972e00020023/


Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
Jase2985
11650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863751 8-Feb-2022 21:56
Send private message

Previous thread on here about them

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=220271


insane
3026 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2863752 8-Feb-2022 22:00
Send private message

https://aaronshardware.com/grass-slide-mounting-brackets-alfit-integra-mepla-drawer-set-of-2/



Bung
4623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863753 8-Feb-2022 22:08
Send private message

This may be what you're looking for but don't know if available locally. https://www.bunnings.com.au/blum-front-fixing-bracket-for-metabox-drawer-slide_p4020751

Amosnz
547 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2863808 9-Feb-2022 09:52
Send private message

Hopefully the white drawer sides will have some manufacturer markings as you'll need to know what brand it is to get the correct replacements. Blum/ Hafele/ Hettich/ Grass/ etc.

 

Also note that the drawer front could have several different options, from a 10mm press in to a screw on so check that when you unscrew the front.




Speedtest

networkn

27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863809 9-Feb-2022 09:54
Send private message

The brand of the drawer says multitech.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2863813 9-Feb-2022 10:03
Send private message

The first two hits in a quick search for 'multitech drawer':

 

https://web.hettich.com/en-nz/products/drawer-systems/single-walled-drawer-system#/

 

https://shop.hettich.com/nz_EN/Drawer-systems/Systems-with-single-walled-drawer-side-profiles/drawer-system-MultiTech/c/group5492940000971

 

Then:

 

https://shop.hettich.com/nz_EN/-/Drawer-front-connector/bp/variant5492867888642?q=%3Aorder-asc%3Acomponents%3Aside%2Belement%3Acomponents%3ADrawer%2Bfront%2Bconnectors

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Bung
4623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863893 9-Feb-2022 11:59
Send private message

Those Hettich parts look quite different.
Hettich sides and connectors prior to ~2005 were redesigned. You have to change both unless a miracle finds some old connectors. Blum fixed their similar die cast bit that broke by changing to a pressed steel fitting that used same sides.

networkn

27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863894 9-Feb-2022 12:01
Send private message

Reply from Hittech

 

 

 

Thank you for your query.
 Your photo looks to be our older model of MultiTech drawers. These have been out of production for almost 15 years now, so we no longer have replacement parts. However, we still produce a MultiTech drawer, but it has been made slightly differently. The front connectors lock into the drawer sides differently. This means the drawer sides will need to be replaced also. Thankfully this is a reasonably easy task.
 If you could please measure the length and height of the drawer sides so we can give you a quote. Depending on the sizes this will be anywhere from $10-$20 for a drawer including the connectors.
We now offer at an additional cost, the option to make these drawers soft closing, please enquire further if you would like to purchase the soft close set for MultiTech. 
When measuring your Multi Tech drawer please provide us with the following measurements. 
The length of the metal drawer side and the height as suggested below.

 

 

 

What a massive PITA. I don't have time for this right now!

 

 

Bung
4623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863952 9-Feb-2022 12:25
Send private message

That's cheap compared to the price of 3D printed replacements for old pattern.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2864024 9-Feb-2022 12:59
Send private message

networkn:

 

Reply from Hittech

 

Depending on the sizes this will be anywhere from $10-$20 for a drawer including the connectors.

 

 

TBH up to $20 per drawer sounds quite reasonable to me. Assuming you want to do all 8 drawers, max $160 for the whole kitchen? - it's a snip. I guess it's just the hassle of getting it arranged.

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

networkn

27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864026 9-Feb-2022 13:03
Send private message

eracode:

 

TBH up to $20 per drawer sounds quite reasonable to me. Max $160 for the whole kitchen? - it's a snip. I guess it's just the hassle of getting it arranged.

 

 

Cost isn't the factor primarily, just the hassle of having to measure and fit it.

 

I guess I could ask my FIL to take a look into it, he is handy and retired.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 