Your photo looks to be our older model of MultiTech drawers. These have been out of production for almost 15 years now, so we no longer have replacement parts. However, we still produce a MultiTech drawer, but it has been made slightly differently. The front connectors lock into the drawer sides differently. This means the drawer sides will need to be replaced also. Thankfully this is a reasonably easy task.

If you could please measure the length and height of the drawer sides so we can give you a quote. Depending on the sizes this will be anywhere from $10-$20 for a drawer including the connectors.

We now offer at an additional cost, the option to make these drawers soft closing, please enquire further if you would like to purchase the soft close set for MultiTech.

When measuring your Multi Tech drawer please provide us with the following measurements.

The length of the metal drawer side and the height as suggested below.

What a massive PITA. I don't have time for this right now!