I have 8 of these in my kitchen drawers which have sheared off in one place and I need to replace them.
Does anyone know what they are called or where I can get them?
Previous thread on here about them
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=220271
Hopefully the white drawer sides will have some manufacturer markings as you'll need to know what brand it is to get the correct replacements. Blum/ Hafele/ Hettich/ Grass/ etc.
Also note that the drawer front could have several different options, from a 10mm press in to a screw on so check that when you unscrew the front.
The brand of the drawer says multitech.
The first two hits in a quick search for 'multitech drawer':
https://web.hettich.com/en-nz/products/drawer-systems/single-walled-drawer-system#/
https://shop.hettich.com/nz_EN/Drawer-systems/Systems-with-single-walled-drawer-side-profiles/drawer-system-MultiTech/c/group5492940000971
Then:
https://shop.hettich.com/nz_EN/-/Drawer-front-connector/bp/variant5492867888642?q=%3Aorder-asc%3Acomponents%3Aside%2Belement%3Acomponents%3ADrawer%2Bfront%2Bconnectors
Reply from Hittech
Thank you for your query.
Your photo looks to be our older model of MultiTech drawers. These have been out of production for almost 15 years now, so we no longer have replacement parts. However, we still produce a MultiTech drawer, but it has been made slightly differently. The front connectors lock into the drawer sides differently. This means the drawer sides will need to be replaced also. Thankfully this is a reasonably easy task.
If you could please measure the length and height of the drawer sides so we can give you a quote. Depending on the sizes this will be anywhere from $10-$20 for a drawer including the connectors.
We now offer at an additional cost, the option to make these drawers soft closing, please enquire further if you would like to purchase the soft close set for MultiTech.
When measuring your Multi Tech drawer please provide us with the following measurements.
The length of the metal drawer side and the height as suggested below.
What a massive PITA. I don't have time for this right now!
networkn:
Reply from Hittech
Depending on the sizes this will be anywhere from $10-$20 for a drawer including the connectors.
TBH up to $20 per drawer sounds quite reasonable to me. Assuming you want to do all 8 drawers, max $160 for the whole kitchen? - it's a snip. I guess it's just the hassle of getting it arranged.
eracode:
TBH up to $20 per drawer sounds quite reasonable to me. Max $160 for the whole kitchen? - it's a snip. I guess it's just the hassle of getting it arranged.
Cost isn't the factor primarily, just the hassle of having to measure and fit it.
I guess I could ask my FIL to take a look into it, he is handy and retired.