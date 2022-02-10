Hey All,
I'm looking to add Solar + Battery storage to our property in the next couple months.
I've been quoted by Harrisons just over $31K installed for:
- 15 x 390W JA Solar M60S20 panels (5.85kW) - they've calculated we can fit a max of 15 panels on our garage roof
- 1 x Fronius Primo 5.0kW Inverter
- 15 x Tigo TS4-A-O Retrofit Optimisers
- 1 x Tesla Powerwall 13.5kWh battery and Gateway
I was initially drawn to Harrisons because of their finance deals, but it's now looking like we'll be able to purchase the system outright.
My question is, for $31K can I get a similar performing (or even better?) system elsewhere than what Harrisons is quoting?
I believe Harrisons almost has the monopoly on Tesla Powerwalls in New Zealand, and the ability for whatever battery system we have to be able to power all/the majority of our house in a power outage is important to us.
I should add - location is Wellington Region.
We have a Nissan Leaf and I'd happily swap the Powerwall/Battery option for a Vehicle2Grid (V2G) setup, but haven't seen any available/offered in New Zealand yet
Thanks in advance