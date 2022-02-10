eonsim: @Krullos if you average ~74kwh a day a 5.8KW system is going to be a bit light in power for a battery. For a 5.1kw system we were getting an average of ~25kwh a day in Jan (peak mid 30's) and 16kwh a day in September (with a bit of shading). In Jan our usage is around 30kwh a day, and we use ~15kwh of the solar generation a day, and export 10kwh (with load shifting of a spa and hot water cylinder to the solar peak). With over twice the daily usage as us, your likely to use >90% of your generation just to run the house, leaving very little to charge the battery. As such you'll likely need to get a power plan than has very low night rates or a significant number of free hours to charge the battery. I'd highly recommend you look at asking if there is any where else you can put some more solar panels (west or east rather than north?), or are there bigger (450-500W industry panels with 144 cells not 120) or higher efficiency panels (400W+) you could fit on your roof to increase your generation. Or can you put some panels on the roof of the house with a smaller invert as well, ie have 5.8kwh on the garage and another 2-3kwh on the house? Or is the purpose to the battery to provide blackout protection? In which case given your potential load and the size of the battery you really will need a critical circuit set up that only has the essential devices on it, or smart plus/relays to turn off everything else when running off the battery as you'll likely only get ~3-4 hours of back up out of it at your average hourly usage when using 74kwh a day...

Yeah, excellent points.

I'm looking to upgrade the panels to get Harrisons' 405W LG panels which would bump me up to just over 6KW of panels.

The garage is detached and about 10M from the house at the front of our property, so I'm not sure how easily we could add panels to the house and feed them into the Powerwall, etc. that will be located in the garage (power from the street comes through the main board in the garage and the house is on a sub-board). I'd be open to increasing the capacity of panels onto our house too, if that's easy to do?

The main desire for the Powerwall/Battery is short-term power supply in a power outage (in such case I'd be powering down non-essential services with smart relays as you suggest), and maybe some clever battery filling during off-peak times to use during peak times (not too sure how clever we can get with scheduling that yet). We have special EV-owner rates from the power company so get extra cheap power after 11pm.