cunningdavid

We have an upstairs bedroom that is supported by timber horizontal beams on pillars underneath. It has some gaps that doens't make it look the greatest, but it's been up for decades and as far as we know is structurally sound.
I've attached a photograph of the gaps between the timber components of the support. Does anyone know how we could fill the gaps to make it look a bit more, well, solid? The tricky part is that this support structure will inevitably move over time, and anything that doesn't have "give" to it will crack. Obviously a lick of paint will help too. Thanks in advance!