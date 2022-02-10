Rikkitic: As per the title. From a practical safety point of view, is there any real difference between the two? What is the advantage, if any, of one over the other?

When isolation transformers became available in the 1960's-70's it was the only available means of safety (by 1970's standards) RCD were unheard of or way beyond the price of practical use.

With the common use of microprocessors and micro electronics, the size, price and reliability of RCD's are well affordable. There are situations for both isolating transformers and RCD's where they won't provide personal protection, but with out going into the technical reasons it could develop in to a very long story.

My opinion is if you want to lug a 20kg brick of an isolating transformer around go for it, you will more than likely hurt yourself when you trip over it or repeatably trip the built in circuit breaker as they won't run high power gear for very long.

Get an RCD, buy a good one, don't get a el-chepo Bunnings or M10 house brand one, remember you are using this to save your life. If you are in doubt get your electrician to check it with his/her RCD tester to prove it trips within the prescribed mA range and the trip time.