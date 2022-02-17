Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYLawnmower (push) - Briggs & Stratton vs Al-Ko engine?
amurray

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293850 17-Feb-2022 11:32
Hi all,

My push lawnmower has packed up and i'm in search for a new one. Takes about 45minutes to mow the lawn. I do and will use a catcher.

I went to a local store thinking i'll get a Briggs & Stratton. The shop person was pushing me towards an 'Al-Ko' engine (on a Masport body). Same price as the B&S on the same body, but 19 more CC with the Al-Ko engine.

Now, i've never heard of this engine before, he mentioned it was:

-"Made in China and supposedly really good."
-"Run on the smell of an oily rag and oppose to B&S who tune their engines so finely the carb can block up easier etc"

My own research can't find a hell of a lot on these motors in terms of online reviews. I also found information saying made in Germany/Austria.

My concerns:
-Although the shop guy was friendly and super helpful, I wonder about his info saying China compared to what I find online?
-He also mentioned 'we have been getting any whatever we can on whatever body we have lately due to the delays and supply issues' (Is this why they have an Al-Ko?)
-They only appeared to have the one single Al-Ko engine in the store which he was pushing for me to buy (They aren't even listed on their website from what I can see which made me question if they are trying to 'get rid of it')
-He did also mention he has far more B&S come back than Al-Ko, which sounded good, But after more thought once home I thought well actually they probably sell far more B&S so that would make sense (example 5/100 B&S is actually better than 1/10 Al-Ko's)

 

What's everyone's thoughts and recommendations? Especially those that have used both Al-Ko engines and B&S engines?

 

Cheers.

 

 

 1 | 2
insane
3028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2870167 17-Feb-2022 11:38
B&S engines are largely bullet proof. Only alternative I'd use is a Honda but those are normally very expensive.

Sales guy is thinking of his commission based of margins or similar.

B&S are well supported the world over - getting someone to repair the other might be tricky.

ajw

ajw
1792 posts

Uber Geek


  #2870196 17-Feb-2022 11:54
Briggs and Stratton anyday they have been around for years and are reliable.

Bung
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2870244 17-Feb-2022 12:28
I haven't spent much time on it but Al-Ko is quite an established garden equipment manufacturer. In the past they've used Al-Ko, B&S and Honda engines. Apparently they now own Masport. I don't know if the Al-Ko engine is theirs or a rebrand. Unless you know the current B&S engines are any good you can't rely on past glory.



cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870306 17-Feb-2022 12:54
Hi, I know there is another thread about battery electric mowers, but recently my old B&S finally died, not only a motor issue but a chassis issue I had been nursing for several years and just put up with.

 

Anyway, recently replaced it with a Ryobi 46cm unit, there is absolutely no way I would ever contemplate a petrol mower ever again. If my lawn is relatively dry and not been left too long, I can get through it in 40odd minutes on a single charge.

 

If its a bit wet or been left too long, I will need at least 1.5 battery charges. Currently I only have the single battery but plan to purchase a 2nd.

 

One thing that I really like about this mower, its super light, so I can walk it up the garden stairs easily, something the old one was a pain. Also been light, I can sprint and get through the lawn in 70% of the time

 

Cyril

robjg63
3507 posts

Uber Geek


  #2870318 17-Feb-2022 13:13
I was wondering if you had considered electric as well.

 

Apart from the battery, there is obviously very little to go wrong.

 

If you are using a push mower now (45 m), then an electric mower should be fine and easier - I am assuming you weren't mowing a HUGE area?

 

My dad 5 years ago (then in his late 70's) replaced a petrol mower with electric (because it was getting a bit hard with the pull cord) and reckons the electric mower is great.

 

It doesn't cope with extra long grass like petrol did - but like normal people he mows regularly - so it's fine.

 

Can't recall the brand he bought (think it was from Mitre 10), but I googled the model and found the battery pack could be opened up and it took a couple of fairly standard rechargeable batteries. So theoretically something that could be renewed at some stage if a branded battery pack was not available.




tdgeek
26535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870333 17-Feb-2022 13:32
amurray:
-"Made in China and supposedly really good."
-"Run on the smell of an oily rag and oppose to B&S who tune their engines so finely the carb can block up easier etc"

 

 

 

 

Smells like a sales commission thing going on there.

 

As to more B+S coming back, id wager there are massively more out there.

Gussy1990
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2870341 17-Feb-2022 13:42
I have an Al-Ko on a Morrison body ~160cc (I can't remember exactly!). This is its fourth summer and it has operated without a hitch. The man at our mower shop gave a very similar rundown to what you have received regarding Al-Ko vs BS. He actually went as far as saying the BS doesn't stand for Briggs and Stratton on the modern engines, if you catch my drift.

 

In summary, bought Al-Ko with some hesitations but have been pleasantly surprised. Definitely agree the fuel seems to last a lot longer than the BS it replaced.



Bung
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2870347 17-Feb-2022 13:48
B&S lawnmower engines are also made in China. Running on the smell of an oily rag and finely tuned are the same thing.

B&S recently went Chapter 11 and has been sold to a venture capital company. Cue a round of cost cutting.

tdgeek
26535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870369 17-Feb-2022 14:37
My mower is BS.  Oops, I mean B+S :-)   190cc, Masport President, works great, starts first kick every time. Some form of wizardry there, but its not battery start or whatever some have these days

 

My prefs are wider cut, proper mulching design, Id expect any modern mower would be good these days. So I'd go by featureset, although having said that, I would be a bit wary over a new brand.

insane
3028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2870415 17-Feb-2022 15:30
I'll follow up and say not to get a Lawn Master. Though the 125cc B&S is plenty powerful and starts effortlessly - first pull everytime.

I stupidly bought one with a composite deck as they last longer, also thinking it would be lighter. It's composite metal, not some fancy carbon fibre. It's actually way heavier and the grass catcher has broken in only four years of light use.

Next mower will indeed be electric - probably DeWalt to match all my other yellow and black toys. Have their electric weed wacker and it's savage.

scuwp
3586 posts

Uber Geek


  #2870437 17-Feb-2022 16:12
45 min?  Go electric in a heartbeat.  I have a Masport B&S, damn thing will probably outlast me, but I wish it would die so I can get an electric one.  




compound
78 posts

Master Geek


  #2870471 17-Feb-2022 17:13
"Made in China" is not a good way to gauge quality (or lack of it) anymore. I dont hear people complaining every day about Honda motors being poor quality and guess where a good chunk of their manufacturing is done. Mind you, I still get people thinking all Honda motors are made in Japan.

insane
3028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2870476 17-Feb-2022 17:19
compound:

"Made in China" is not a good way to gauge quality (or lack of it) anymore. I dont hear people complaining every day about Honda motors being poor quality and guess where a good chunk of their manufacturing is done. Mind you, I still get people thinking all Honda motors are made in Japan.



There is however still a slight difference in made in China to Chinese standards vs made in China to Japanese standards.

It's obviously closing over time

compound
78 posts

Master Geek


  #2870506 17-Feb-2022 18:06
It isn't "Japanese standards" but international standards. If you ask for loose tolerance you get it. If you ask for exact to a pre-defined tolerance you get it. Just don't ask for the price to be cheaper without defining how, as they will happily make it cheaper but of course the tolerance or quality is dropped accordingly.

kotuku4
440 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2870552 17-Feb-2022 19:18
BS use Mexican parts. Newer models using a plastic carburettor that has had some issues. Like all things, made to a price. I have Honda and Honda clone power equipment. But swapping over to electric.




