Hello all,

Recently moved into this house that has vinyl floors throughout. Then bought a treadmill and some mats for it to sit on. Just moved the treadmill to another room and realised these stains were left behind.

- The entire area where it was sitting on mats is now a faint yellow.

- The front feet of the treadmill have left behind yellow circles.

- The back rear feet have left behind darker rust coloured circles.

Photo of treadmill = new location

photos of floor = old location

Any recommendations as to how to get rid of these stains? Thank you.