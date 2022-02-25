Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Yellow stains on vinyl floor from treadmill
Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293977 25-Feb-2022 11:37
Hello all, 

 

Recently moved into this house that has vinyl floors throughout. Then bought a treadmill and some mats for it to sit on. Just moved the treadmill to another room and realised these stains were left behind. 

 

- The entire area where it was sitting on mats is now a faint yellow.
- The front feet of the treadmill have left behind yellow circles. 
- The back rear feet have left behind darker rust coloured circles. 

 

Photo of treadmill = new location
photos of floor = old location 

 

Any recommendations as to how to get rid of these stains? Thank you. 

 

 

 

gehenna
7310 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874647 25-Feb-2022 11:45
I've always got a bottle of De-Solv-It in the cupboard for this type of thing.  Gets rid of pretty much everything, though I mostly use it for cleaning off leftover ripped stickers and adhesive when i'm unpacking a new thing

 

 

 

De-Solv-it 125ml Multi Purpose Cleaner Spray - Bunnings New Zealand 

Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874648 25-Feb-2022 11:47
Cheers for the response. I'll pick it up and give it a go tomorrow. Did a quick scrub with sugar soap but that did absolutely nothing 😄

mdf

mdf
3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2874649 25-Feb-2022 11:47
I've removed stains from linoleum flooring with microfibre sponges: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/morgan-cleaning-sponges-white-2pk_p4460434. You can also get them from supermarkets.

 

I suspect it is actually removing the stained layer of the surface so as with anything, test somewhere inconspicuous first!



Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874653 25-Feb-2022 11:51
Also while I'm at it, any recommendations for ensuring that this massive yellow area doesn't appear in the new location? Was thinking of tripling the amount of mats used but I guess that doesn't really solve the problem. 

mdf

mdf
3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2874659 25-Feb-2022 11:54
I'm guessing that it's actually the mats reacting with the vinyl. The spots from the feet could be where it is pressed down harder rather than reacting to the feet themselves? If that is the case, either changing those mats or putting something between them and the floor would be the way to go. Perhaps a section of carpet or other thick material would be enough of a barrier? 

Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874668 25-Feb-2022 12:02
That's what I was thinking too. Maybe a rug of mat of the same size. Will have a look around Hamilton tomorrow. 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15341 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874670 25-Feb-2022 12:03
See above. I have also discovered that stains left behind on linoleum tend to disappear over time. I have had this with litter boxes and carpet. Apparently changing the light exposure (not necessarily sunlight) of the lino sets off some kind of reaction. Give it a few weeks and see if the spots just disappear.

 

 




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15341 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874671 25-Feb-2022 12:05
As per my previous post, you may find that a carpet leaves a carpet-size stain behind. That has also been my experience. But exposure to light seems to fix it after awhile. 

 

 




mdf

mdf
3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2874672 25-Feb-2022 12:05
FWIW, I've found these "carpet tiles" really hard wearing: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/standard-carpet-1-x-1m-dark-grey-millenium-polypropylene-carpet-tile_p6620830

 

Maybe a couple of them upside down?

 

Otherwise I'd go to a carpet place and just get whatever cheapest offcut the right size they're willing to sell you. If you put the tiles back on top you won't see it.

 

But may depend on whether the gym area needs to be aesthetically satisfactory.

pih

pih
386 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874702 25-Feb-2022 12:57
Yeah, what the others said. Also bear in mind that if the vinyl is in the sun (eg. sun room, next to large widows or sliding door) it will fade, so anything on top will not fade and you'll be left with a square that won't go away with scrubbing.

Those magic sponges are amazing at getting most things out of most hard surfaces (if indeed you can get it out). You can get a pack of 100 of them delivered from AliExpress for under $10, and once you start you'll probably find you use them everywhere :) Just remember to keep them damp when using and wipe with a damp cloth afterwards.

Eva888
1034 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874721 25-Feb-2022 13:37
We had this problem with new lino and the layer came back and said if the mat on it had a rubber backing it would leech into the lino and discolour it, I imagine that’s what’s happened there. I tried everything to remove it including bleach and not much difference was made unfortunately.

wellygary
6584 posts

Uber Geek


  #2876896 1-Mar-2022 13:41
Its the Rubber in the mat backing....

 

You will need to either find an immediate layer that doesn't have rubber, or look at different mats.. (which I know would be a bit of a PITA )

 

"Rubber-backed rugs.

 

Rubber and vinyl produce a chemical reaction that makes your vinyl flooring turn yellow. In technical terms, this yellowing on vinyl flooring is called “antioxidant staining”. The longer it sits there the more stubborn it becomes. 

 

When buying rugs for your home if it has to be a rubber-backed rug look for the ones that are labeled “non-staining rubber backing” It is however better to stay away from any rubber-backed rags just to be safe."

 

https://floornut.com/vinyl-flooring-turning-yellow/

 

 

neb

neb
6159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877408 1-Mar-2022 21:39
Yup, that stuff is amazing. No idea how it does it, it's got the dissolving power of your usual cocktail-of-carcinogens solvents (e.g Pacer Gunwash, where components listed in the MSDS have their own MSDS) but doesn't seem to have anything toxic in it.

neb

neb
6159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877410 1-Mar-2022 21:40
Ah, my favourite type of solution to a problem.

 

 

Now if only it worked for privet.

neb

neb
6159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877411 1-Mar-2022 21:43
+1 for those tiles, got them in the basement in work areas following suggestions on GZ a while back, if laid properly they look like seamless carpet and they're pretty good at taking abuse.

