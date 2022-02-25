Hello all,
Recently moved into this house that has vinyl floors throughout. Then bought a treadmill and some mats for it to sit on. Just moved the treadmill to another room and realised these stains were left behind.
- The entire area where it was sitting on mats is now a faint yellow.
- The front feet of the treadmill have left behind yellow circles.
- The back rear feet have left behind darker rust coloured circles.
Photo of treadmill = new location
photos of floor = old location
Any recommendations as to how to get rid of these stains? Thank you.