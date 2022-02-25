Hi there

I have a 4 fan rack for some AV gear, networking/ONT, NAS, home server in a typical 36U rack with 4 fans in the top of which I would like to ustilise to keep a flow of air rising through it.

As you are all aware these fans generate a heck of a lot of noise, so was thinking I could use a ceiling fan controller to run them at a slower speed - this I would splice in to the middle of the power cable that rusn from the PDU to the fan housing.

Something like this: Vivid White | Mech Switch 4-Pos Rot OFF-1-2-3 75VA 250V (clipsal.com)

Thoughts on this idea - would it work?