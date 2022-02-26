We live in loud wind and storms so I want to make a safe and quiet winter living area on the peaceful side of the house from a single bedroom which already has a bookcase and desk. I want to add sofa(s) and an old TV that will have a box plugged in. The second Wi-Fi deco mesh is also in there and it works great in exactly that spot so prefer to work around that as well.



Having a hard time trying to visualise where to put pieces to maximise space and fit in a second small sofa as their are limitations on one wall which has a built in wardrobe and there is also a nook and wall lights in the way.



Is there some sort of layman’s website to help with mapping out furniture placement. I’ve one sofa arriving on Wednesday and would like to have it decided by then as I could get the second piece at the same time if it will fit. Getting confused putting newspapers on the floor and measuring fifty times on various parts of the floor. Thanks



