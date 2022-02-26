Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYTrying to set up a small room
Eva888

1035 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293996 26-Feb-2022 17:42
Send private message

We live in loud wind and storms so I want to make a safe and quiet winter living area on the peaceful side of the house from a single bedroom which already has a bookcase and desk. I want to add sofa(s) and an old TV that will have a box plugged in. The second Wi-Fi deco mesh is also in there and it works great in exactly that spot so prefer to work around that as well.

Having a hard time trying to visualise where to put pieces to maximise space and fit in a second small sofa as their are limitations on one wall which has a built in wardrobe and there is also a nook and wall lights in the way.

Is there some sort of layman’s website to help with mapping out furniture placement. I’ve one sofa arriving on Wednesday and would like to have it decided by then as I could get the second piece at the same time if it will fit. Getting confused putting newspapers on the floor and measuring fifty times on various parts of the floor. Thanks

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Brunzy
1229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2875420 26-Feb-2022 18:07
Send private message

When I redid our kitchen I cut out the appliance sizes to scale and moved them around to get the best fit.
Graph paper is good if you have it , or just get a piece of A4 paper draw your room size and then cut out the sofas ,furniture etc, to scale that should help give you an idea what may work.

Jase2985
11502 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875423 26-Feb-2022 18:16
Send private message

Brunzy: When I redid our kitchen I cut out the appliance sizes to scale and moved them around to get the best fit.
Graph paper is good if you have it , or just get a piece of A4 paper draw your room size and then cut out the sofas ,furniture etc, to scale that should help give you an idea what may work.

 

yep we regularly do this. Measure everything and cut it all out to scale. makes things easy for laying things out and saves your back.

Eva888

1035 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2875426 26-Feb-2022 18:25
Send private message

The pieces already in the room are heavy to move so it’s not a clear space to work with and they are in the way of the possible placement. Plus other stuff that needs to be moved (where) That’s why I was having problems with newspapers all over the place.



wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875439 26-Feb-2022 19:18
Send private message

I had this dilemma some years ago. I found an easy to learn piece of free (Gnu) software called Sweet Home 3D did the trick without the heavy lifting.

mdf

mdf
3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2875440 26-Feb-2022 19:18
Send private message

CAD is good - I use Sketchup but something like http://www.planyourroom.com/ looks like a lower barrier to entry* - but there isn't a substitute for actually seeing spaces in a room. I use masking tape on the floor.

 

*If you can deal with the barbarian units of measurement.

Eva888

1035 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2875505 26-Feb-2022 20:07
Send private message

mdf:

CAD is good - I use Sketchup but something like http://www.planyourroom.com/ looks like a lower barrier to entry* - but there isn't a substitute for actually seeing spaces in a room. I use masking tape on the floor.


*If you can deal with the barbarian units of measurement.



Thanks. That looks quite good. Of course all my tape measures are metric which means would have to convert every measurement. You’d think they have an auto convert feature.

Eva888

1035 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2875509 26-Feb-2022 20:20
Send private message

Hmm not that easy to use on an iPad it wasn’t very intuitive and bookcase would not flip around.



timmmay
18385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2875516 26-Feb-2022 20:40
Send private message

Sweet Home 3D is great for this kind of thing.

Eva888

1035 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2875535 26-Feb-2022 21:22
Send private message

timmmay:

Sweet Home 3D is great for this kind of thing.



Opened it in US format and of course it’s feet and inches. There’s no U.K. version in the flags. Looks ok though. Tried on App Store for others but they all have in app purchases or are aligned with a shop that sells their furniture. Will persevere with this one when I find a measure.

Eva888

1035 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2875540 26-Feb-2022 21:43
Send private message

Opened it in one of the European flags and it’s metric so all good thanks all.

pih

pih
386 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2875596 27-Feb-2022 08:30
Send private message

Eva888: Opened it in US format and of course it’s feet and inches. There’s no U.K. version in the flags. Looks ok though. Tried on App Store for others but they all have in app purchases or are aligned with a shop that sells their furniture. Will persevere with this one when I find a measure.


You don't have to convert anything. Measure everything in cm and enter that value as inches. Everything is scaled at the same ratio and you'll achieve your purpose of fitting items into a room. So you measure 75cm, input as 75 inches. In the end, everything including the room will be scaled up by the same factor (2.54:1), so everything will be correct relative to everything else.

Eva888

1035 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2875640 27-Feb-2022 10:50
Send private message

The job just became easier re placement. Guilt won, Am now not putting in a second sofa. Spoke to daughter in Oz whose room this was and she sounded so forlorn that her bed was gone and where would she sleep. So I will now leave enough space for a trundler from another room...in case.

Seems like even after so many years the nest remains sacred, even though she normally sleeps at her sisters place when in NZ.

wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875641 27-Feb-2022 11:03
Send private message

My partner was quite miffed as her father couldn't wait to convert her bedroom to his home office years ago. When she visits she has to arrange separate accommodation as "we can't put you up now"

Eva888

1035 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2875692 27-Feb-2022 11:35
Send private message

wally22:

My partner was quite miffed as her father couldn't wait to convert her bedroom to his home office years ago. When she visits she has to arrange separate accommodation as "we can't put you up now"



Not making room for the kids would never be an option, this is home. Our grandchild gives us similar strife as her room is crowded with toys she’s grown out of but it’s sacred space and she won’t hear of anything changing. It’s the sentimental gene that runs through the line.

neb

neb
6167 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875818 27-Feb-2022 17:00
Send private message

Eva888: Is there some sort of layman’s website to help with mapping out furniture placement. I’ve one sofa arriving on Wednesday and would like to have it decided by then as I could get the second piece at the same time if it will fit. Getting confused putting newspapers on the floor and measuring fifty times on various parts of the floor.

 

 

There are several web sites that'll let you do this, you can drag and drop the room size and things you want to put there, then get a 3D visualisation of the space. I used one several years ago to help a friend visualise a proposed reno, it only takes a few minutes to do. Can't remember any of them offhand but Google should find a few.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 