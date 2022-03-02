Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ryobi charger issue
Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

#294046 2-Mar-2022 00:10
I have a Ryobi One+ charger that may have developed a fault. The LEDs don't give much information but they are not acting as they are supposed to. Has anyone ever had issues with these? Is it possible the charger could still be working even if the LEDs are not operating as they should? Their messaging is a little ambiguous. The red one is bright and blinking, but only intermittently. The green one sometimes blinks but is very faint, not normal brightness at all. The charger gets warm. I can't check it until the battery runs down so am not sure what I'm dealing with. It was working normally before.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Jase2985
Uber Geek

ID Verified
  #2877469 2-Mar-2022 07:53
take it back, ive had zero issues with getting a replacement in the past.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #2877483 2-Mar-2022 08:34
Thanks but it is from an estate and I don't have any papers on it. I do know it would be too old for warranty coverage if I did. Do these things often fail?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

richms
Uber Geek

  #2877487 2-Mar-2022 08:41
Would help to know the model of it, since ryobi has been making one+ stuff for 20+ years.

 

If you put a lithium pack into the old chargers, they will not charge and weird things happen, but I think the old nicad chargers all only had 1 light on them. I have only ever pulled them apart to use as battery holders rather than use as a charger.

 

I have also had the chargers spaz out on a dead battery pack that was so far out of ballance that it wouldnt charge. It was too old to have the meter on it to show the charge but it would still work the drill for a few seconds after each time on the charger, but on opening it up one of the pairs of cells was down to 1.something volts and wouldnt charge up even when I tried charging it on its own.




Richard rich.ms



Jase2985
Uber Geek

ID Verified
  #2877496 2-Mar-2022 09:01
they sometime spaz out when the pack it too hot.

 

ive returned stuff out of warranty with no receipt before.

1101
  #2877601 2-Mar-2022 10:26
Dont use it .
You could burn your house down .

 

A faulty charger could overcharge batts causing them to catch fire or explode .
Houses have been burnt to the ground from lithium batt fires

 

Dont take the chance. Just buy a new charger .

Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #2877602 2-Mar-2022 10:29
Thanks for the info. I may try to take it in later but am avoiding public places at the moment.

 

The model is a 14.4 & 18.0V ONE+ Lithium or Ni-Cad charger. It is date stamped 2014. The model number is BCL14181H.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

richms
Uber Geek

  #2877605 2-Mar-2022 10:32
Ok, googling that and its the same as I got in a kit with a drill ages ago. Never seen the light flicker, its always been one of the combos that the label says on it.

 

Older Ryobi packs have no balancing and there was a problem with many of them where 2 of the sets of cells would over discharge if left in the charger for a long time, which means it will not charge up much, but again that was not flickering just that I would put the pack in and it would show full in a few seconds despite not having enough in those 2 sets of cells to even make the flashlight on the drill come on. Later batteries fixed that problem.




Richard rich.ms



jonathan18
Uber Geek

  #2877647 2-Mar-2022 11:47
Rikkitic:

 

Do these things often fail?

 

 

While a different brand, I had issues with the charger for my drill (AEG); I had initially thought the batteries were kaput, but in the end realised it was the charger despite it appearing to be working normally (no error lights flashing). Got a new charger (under warranty, I think) and the old batteries have charged perfectly ever since. 

 

Once you're comfortable moving around, perhaps see if you can find anyone else with a compatible charger and check to see if your batteries charge ok?

neb

neb
Uber Geek

  #2878387 3-Mar-2022 15:54
1101:

Just buy a new charger .

 

 

You can sometimes find these on TM quite cheap, typically someone's disposing of an older set of power tools where all the batteries have died and what's left is some beaten-up drill skin and a charger.

Inphinity
Uber Geek

  #2878388 3-Mar-2022 15:59
Only time we've seen that was when a battery had gone bad, and it played up with that specific battery. Sorry, not much help probably. Most of the One+ kit has decent warranties, but I think 6 years is the longest, so you're probably past that if it's a 2014 product sorry.

