I have a Ryobi One+ charger that may have developed a fault. The LEDs don't give much information but they are not acting as they are supposed to. Has anyone ever had issues with these? Is it possible the charger could still be working even if the LEDs are not operating as they should? Their messaging is a little ambiguous. The red one is bright and blinking, but only intermittently. The green one sometimes blinks but is very faint, not normal brightness at all. The charger gets warm. I can't check it until the battery runs down so am not sure what I'm dealing with. It was working normally before.