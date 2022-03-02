Would help to know the model of it, since ryobi has been making one+ stuff for 20+ years.

If you put a lithium pack into the old chargers, they will not charge and weird things happen, but I think the old nicad chargers all only had 1 light on them. I have only ever pulled them apart to use as battery holders rather than use as a charger.

I have also had the chargers spaz out on a dead battery pack that was so far out of ballance that it wouldnt charge. It was too old to have the meter on it to show the charge but it would still work the drill for a few seconds after each time on the charger, but on opening it up one of the pairs of cells was down to 1.something volts and wouldnt charge up even when I tried charging it on its own.