Is anyone able to provide me some guidance on who or what would be required to restore this to it's former glory? I'd rather not replace the whole thing as it's exceptionally good quality and exactly what we like.
Cheers
Totally get where you are coming from, but you probably need to give some detail:
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
Snap! This on my to-do list.
I have some stripping products from https://coopersstripclub.com/
No sanding involved, just to need to mask off the basin and tiles
robjg63:
Totally get where you are coming from, but you probably need to give some detail:
- Is it real timber or a laminate/plastic coating?
- Can it be sanded?
- You are going for the same dark colours?
No idea, how can I confirm for you?
No idea.
Yes. :)
1 out of 3 ain't bad :) Meatloaf would disagree.
Hard to tell but it could be veneered. Can you post a sharp photo of the top of the door and/or the top/side corner of a drawer?
networkn:
No idea, how can I confirm for you?
No idea.
Yes. :)
1 out of 3 ain't bad :) Meatloaf would disagree.
The edges seem well defined, so I would say this has a veneer. If it looks like something has been glued to the edge and trimmed to size, it probably has a veneer. It may still be possible to sand depending on the material and thickness, but most likely it'll need to come off.
The unit looks to have age on its side, so there's a chance whatever the veneer is attached to may actually be usable. Modern units tend to be made from MDF and soak up water. I wouldn't even bother trying to save those.
Bung: Sand very carefully.
This cannot be emphasised enough when working with veneer. Hand scrape it, then hand sand. Be afraid when you get to edges.
In the photo it looks like there is some edge lifting of the veneer, it would be prudent to re-glue (including clamping) any that is lifting, prior to starting work.
It's exceedingly unlikely I'll be doing this myself. I am not that guy :)
So have we confirmed it's veneer and that will need to be stripped. What kind of trades person repairs these?
networkn:
It's exceedingly unlikely I'll be doing this myself. I am not that guy :)
So have we confirmed it's veneer and that will need to be stripped. What kind of trades person repairs these?
networkn:
So have we confirmed it's veneer and that will need to be stripped. What kind of trades person repairs these?
It's veneer. It will cost a lot to repair (as interest will be low) and you may not be happy with the results. If you are desperate to keep it then it might be a job you have to do yourself. But that veneer will not tolerate much sanding. It wouldn't take much to sand through it.
It's probably cheaper (in time and money) to buy new.
sqw:
networkn:
So have we confirmed it's veneer and that will need to be stripped. What kind of trades person repairs these?
It's veneer. It will cost a lot to repair (as interest will be low) and you may not be happy with the results. If you are desperate to keep it then it might be a job you have to do yourself. But that veneer will not tolerate much sanding. It wouldn't take much to sand through it.
It's probably cheaper (in time and money) to buy new.
That's a shame, well worth asking the question I guess.
Hi
As others have said, if you want it done you'll probably have to do it yourself.
FYI - being veneer it probably started out at 0.6mm thick and was sanded from that to around 0.4 - 0.5mm.
As the surface should be flat, you are not trying to remove defects etc and would only be taking the coating off and freshening the timber surface to take the stain.
Careful use of a random orbital sander will take the finish off and then a hand sand with finer paper in the direction of the grain should give an acceptable prep to take a stain and then final seal.
As noted, if you do this, take extra care with the edges as that is where you will round off and cut through. Also, don't use edge pressure on a random orbital as that will cut through the veneer.
Good luck.
I'll pipe up and suggest Coopers stripping products again. I'm in a very similar situation with a veneered bathroom vanity in bad nick. A friend who knows a lot about joinery recommended this product to me. The big thing about it is no sanding!
I've haven't started on it though, so can't vouch for it yet...