Bathroom Vanity Refurb
#294097 4-Mar-2022 16:38
No description available.

 

 

 

Is anyone able to provide me some guidance on who or what would be required to restore this to it's former glory? I'd rather not replace the whole thing as it's exceptionally good quality and exactly what we like. 

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 1 | 2
  #2879174 4-Mar-2022 16:57
Totally get where you are coming from, but you probably need to give some detail:

 

  • Is it real timber or a laminate/plastic coating?
  • Can it be sanded?
  • You are going for the same dark colours?

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

  #2879187 4-Mar-2022 17:19
Snap! This on my to-do list.

 

I have some stripping products from https://coopersstripclub.com/

 

No sanding involved, just to need to mask off the basin and tiles

  #2879202 4-Mar-2022 17:50
That’s a nice grainy wood. I would sand it carefully with the grain and paint with a dark stain, then two coats of marine polyurethane, nothing water based. It will come out looking fantastic and better than any MDF and plastic covered stuff around now.



  #2879224 4-Mar-2022 20:13
robjg63:

 

Totally get where you are coming from, but you probably need to give some detail:

 

  • Is it real timber or a laminate/plastic coating?
  • Can it be sanded?
  • You are going for the same dark colours?

 

 

 

No idea, how can I confirm for you?

 

No idea.

 

Yes. :)

 

1 out of 3 ain't bad :) Meatloaf would disagree.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2879283 5-Mar-2022 08:10
Hard to tell but it could be veneered. Can you post a sharp photo of the top of the door and/or the top/side corner of a drawer?

  #2879304 5-Mar-2022 09:07
networkn:

 

No idea, how can I confirm for you?

 

No idea.

 

Yes. :)

 

1 out of 3 ain't bad :) Meatloaf would disagree.

 

 

The edges seem well defined, so I would say this has a veneer. If it looks like something has been glued to the edge and trimmed to size, it probably has a veneer. It may still be possible to sand depending on the material and thickness, but most likely it'll need to come off.

 

The unit looks to have age on its side, so there's a chance whatever the veneer is attached to may actually be usable. Modern units tend to be made from MDF and soak up water. I wouldn't even bother trying to save those.

  #2879310 5-Mar-2022 09:49
  #2879311 5-Mar-2022 09:50
Older units dating back to the mid '80s still are based on a fine chipboard. That also doesn't survive getting soaked.

It is likely to be a thin timber veneer. If plastic it wouldn't have gone patchy. Sand very carefully.



Wood grained melamine from about 1987

  #2879421 5-Mar-2022 13:30
Bung: Sand very carefully.

 

 

 

This cannot be emphasised enough when working with veneer. Hand scrape it, then hand sand. Be afraid when you get to edges.

 

In the photo it looks like there is some edge lifting of the veneer, it would be prudent to re-glue (including clamping) any that is lifting, prior to starting work.







  #2879454 5-Mar-2022 16:26
It's exceedingly unlikely I'll be doing this myself. I am not that guy :)

 

So have we confirmed it's veneer and that will need to be stripped. What kind of trades person repairs these?

 

 

  #2879499 5-Mar-2022 19:00
networkn:

It's exceedingly unlikely I'll be doing this myself. I am not that guy :)


So have we confirmed it's veneer and that will need to be stripped. What kind of trades person repairs these?


 



Problem is, someone who can restore it probably won't be interested, or will charge you like it's a antique.

Watch some of these videos, about half of them are veneer:
https://m.youtube.com/c/DashnerDesignRestoration

With a bit of patience it's not an unreasonable project for a DIY novice.







  #2879599 6-Mar-2022 08:15
networkn:

 

So have we confirmed it's veneer and that will need to be stripped. What kind of trades person repairs these?

 

 

It's veneer. It will cost a lot to repair (as interest will be low) and you may not be happy with the results. If you are desperate to keep it then it might be a job you have to do yourself. But that veneer will not tolerate much sanding. It wouldn't take much to sand through it.

 

It's probably cheaper (in time and money) to buy new. 

  #2879604 6-Mar-2022 09:10
sqw:

 

networkn:

 

So have we confirmed it's veneer and that will need to be stripped. What kind of trades person repairs these?

 

 

It's veneer. It will cost a lot to repair (as interest will be low) and you may not be happy with the results. If you are desperate to keep it then it might be a job you have to do yourself. But that veneer will not tolerate much sanding. It wouldn't take much to sand through it.

 

It's probably cheaper (in time and money) to buy new. 

 

 

 

 

That's a shame, well worth asking the question I guess. 

  #2879734 6-Mar-2022 14:04
Hi

 

As others have said, if you want it done you'll probably have to do it yourself.

 

FYI - being veneer it probably started out at 0.6mm thick and was sanded from that to around 0.4 - 0.5mm.

 

As the surface should be flat, you are not trying to remove defects etc and would only be taking the coating off and freshening the timber surface to take the stain.

 

Careful use of a random orbital sander will take the finish off and then a hand sand with finer paper in the direction of the grain should give an acceptable prep to take a stain and then final seal.

 

As noted, if you do this, take extra care with the edges as that is where you will round off and cut through.  Also, don't use edge pressure on a random orbital as that will cut through the veneer.

 

 

 

Good luck.

  #2879749 6-Mar-2022 15:09
I'll pipe up and suggest Coopers stripping products again. I'm in a very similar situation with a veneered bathroom vanity in bad nick. A friend who knows a lot about joinery recommended this product to me. The big thing about it is no sanding!

 

I've haven't started on it though, so can't vouch for it yet...

