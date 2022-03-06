HarmLessSolutions

Note That conditions are currently not favorable for being on a wholesale exposed plans.

I spent a couple of year's exposed to wholesale pricing with flick (about 5 years ago).

Those year's were really good. Wholesale prices often down around the $50/MWh mark (5c/KWh+ transmission, distribution, retailer margin etc). Essentially ample power supply (largely rainfall in the right spots), made for cheaper wholesale prices than usual. I saved a lot of money.

Had price spike notifications set up on my phone (via internet, so wifi when I was at home), to alert me of any price spikes. Depending on the level of the spike I would choose my response. Typically just be frugal, and look to defer power use to late at night. That said, generally I would set times on the likes of the dishwasher so it ran in the middle of the night.

Never happened, but I was quite willing to manually cut all power to my home if price spiked massively. At that time we had a wood burner for heat, and I would have been fine going out for dinner etc.

Ultimately market conditions changed (pretty rapidly - a matter of 2 - 3 weeks), and wholesale prices cranked up, and it was no longer such a sweet deal to be exposed to the wholesale market. Like many flick users at the time I fled to mainstream company.

As a consumer the main way to do really well from a wholesale plan is to pick your timing. They are an ineradicable deal when wholesale prices are low for an extended period, and if you flee as market conditions change, you don't have to pay the expensive time period. But be aware that other companies are aware of this. Having customers that come to them in the high wholesale price times, but leave when times are good is not good for business. If I recall correctly, some power companies stopped sign up at the time I was looking to move.

Personally I was a little sick of actively managing stuff too, so have stayed on a 24/7 rate since. Must say it was quite nice to sit back and relax as my wife cranked every heater she could find on the coldest night of the year. (We don't have the wood fire anymore)

Be aware that this is something to take quite seriously. USA headline, but could well happen here [Texus resident went on a wholesale plan, price spiked due to storm, rolling blackouts, but his power stayed on, but at crazy high wholesale prices resulting in a USD17,752 power bill.:

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/20/us/texas-storm-electric-bills.html