HarmLessSolutions

We've recently installed 5kW of PV and have an EV (Leaf) with another higher capacvity EV in the planning stages. The reductions we expected to see on our monthly power bills haven't so far eventuated, but we have some lifestyle adjustment to implement with the intention of essentially 'shifting our load'.
We are with Ecotricity on an Eco Saver plan but are considering their Wholesale plan. Anybody made this move with an EV and/or PV? Interested to hear what your experience has been as Ecotricity are understandably non-committal on the price we can expect if we make this move.
One complication we have is that cellular reception at our place is very dodgy so text alerts of price movements of wholesale prices will be very much delayed.