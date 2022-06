This question also made me wonder about our second car which has a full tank because we hardly drive it since we bought a hybrid. The petrol in that car would be at least a year old and at least half of it a lot older as it was topped up. This question could also be a concern for many with cars sitting unused in a garage.



Mind you with the cost of gas now and the huge tank it has, we would likely get more money selling the gas than the car.