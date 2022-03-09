Anyone actually know if GIB production is lower than normal due to Covid or anything else?

NZ is not building 10 x as many houses as before - stats here . If the increase from renovations and 50% more builds (compared to 2-3 years ago) has maxxed out production than it must have been flying close to the wind already.

The GIB factory could have a word with those making big orders to deter stockpiling - which all has to be stored which costs money anyway.