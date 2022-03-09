Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shoes2468

744 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295169 9-Mar-2022 22:27
Hi all,

Doing a DIY change up of a bathroom and really struggling to find any gib aqualine in Christchurch. Tried all the normal suspects mitre10 bunnings, etc. only need 7-8 sheets, wondering if anyone knew of anywhere with Gib at the moment?

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884055 9-Mar-2022 23:04
Checked Trademe? I heard it is very expensive at the moment

Shoes2468

744 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2884056 9-Mar-2022 23:11
Linux: Checked Trademe? I heard it is very expensive at the moment


Yes and yes. Lol looking for other options/any options

mattwnz
18615 posts

Uber Geek


  #2884067 10-Mar-2022 02:14
Shoes2468: Hi all,

Doing a DIY change up of a bathroom and really struggling to find any gib aqualine in Christchurch. Tried all the normal suspects mitre10 bunnings, etc. only need 7-8 sheets, wondering if anyone knew of anywhere with Gib at the moment?

 

 

 

It seems to be getting stockpiled by builders ATM. Bunnings in Wellington has it according to their website so there does seem to be some supply around. But on Trademe the prices are crazy . Some people asking $100 per 2.4x1.2 sheet and that is in  bulk.  I couldn't even get gib stopping compound and had to travel into the city to get it from bunnings. Bunnings odes seeem to have better supplies than the competitor. 



Bung
4496 posts

Uber Geek


  #2884073 10-Mar-2022 07:04
Showing stock on the website doesn't mean it's available. You're likely to find it's already sold but not collected.

The local ITM has a lot of items that have to be released by the manager as he is trying to keep regular trade customers going. The only Gib available is likely to be leftover sheets after a job is done and there are plenty of half finished houses waiting.

Eva888
1048 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2884096 10-Mar-2022 08:39
Put out a public request on Neighbourly for any amount of Gib. Even if a few people have 1 or 2 sheets each you may get enough to do the job.

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2884108 10-Mar-2022 09:07
A neighbor who is a builder mentioned the other day that there is 5 to 6 months waiting for GIB now. Alternative could be villaboard and tile some of your bathroom? 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

SumnerBoy
1886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2884123 10-Mar-2022 09:10
Apparently the gib factory is not taking any more orders till July. None. It is madness out there!



RunningMan
7016 posts

Uber Geek


  #2884129 10-Mar-2022 09:20
A write-up of the shortage yesterday on Stuff https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/300534715/shortage-sees-builders-buy-gib-board-for-six-times-retail-price-on-trade-me

Bung
4496 posts

Uber Geek


  #2884168 10-Mar-2022 10:18
billgates:

A neighbor who is a builder mentioned the other day that there is 5 to 6 months waiting for GIB now. Alternative could be villaboard and tile some of your bathroom? 



Now would have been at least as far back as Nov 21. My neighbour builder ordered Nov, has been told April, will believe it when he sees it.

I wonder how much of the TM gib has already been paid for by someone who's not getting a credit for the surplus?

insane
2986 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2884241 10-Mar-2022 11:11
I've engaged with a few builders for a bathroom reno and they feel they should be OK to get two or three sheets - but certainly not the 10's or 100's they are used to ordering at a time. Another good friend of mine who's a builder/owner with teams sub-contracted to one of the big developers has had to cease work as the big developer didn't place enough advanced orders and will have totally run out in a few months, and won't be re-supplied in time. This is going to be a crisis very shortly (if we're allow to use that word) - a chunk of the building sector is going to grind to a halt any moment now.

 

 

elpenguino
2385 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2884335 10-Mar-2022 12:10
Anyone actually know if GIB production is lower than normal due to Covid or anything else?

 

NZ is not building 10 x as many houses as before - stats here . If the increase from renovations and 50% more builds (compared to 2-3 years ago) has maxxed out production than it must have been flying close to the wind already.

 

The GIB factory could have a word with those making big orders to deter stockpiling - which all has to be stored which costs money anyway.




Jase2985
11518 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884338 10-Mar-2022 12:19
elpenguino:

 

Anyone actually know if GIB production is lower than normal due to Covid or anything else?

 

NZ is not building 10 x as many houses as before - stats here . If the increase from renovations and 50% more builds (compared to 2-3 years ago) has maxxed out production than it must have been flying close to the wind already.

 

The GIB factory could have a word with those making big orders to deter stockpiling - which all has to be stored which costs money anyway.

 

 

I believe they had to close to some extent or another during the lock downs and also had an issue with one of their production lines.

 

Builders etc wont care about the small cost of storing the extra product over the delays it would cost them.

 

 

 

Was at bunnings Mt wellington this morning and pretty much everyone in the trade area was there for GIB. They would have had about 3-4 pallets of different kinds there which was all sold to people. and a long queue outside.

Bung
4496 posts

Uber Geek


  #2884357 10-Mar-2022 12:50
Once the stockpile goes the way the factory operates becomes a problem. AFAIK the different sizes and different types are done in batches. Switching from one thing to another never gets ahead of the demand.

gehenna
7330 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884358 10-Mar-2022 12:52
Put out a call on Builders Crack, someone might have some spares they want to sell, or is sitting on stock they want to move.

insane
2986 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2884389 10-Mar-2022 13:46
I think production is still at a all time high (not sure whether exports play a part).

 

It sounds like when supply issues were first detected due to C19 shutdowns, large building companies placed HUGE future orders to protect themselves of later disruption. A bit like the run on toilet paper during the first lockdown. Now it sounds like they are trying to work with companies who have made these large advanced orders to see whether they can sell the goods being stored to other businesses who need it right now. The larger companies would need assurances that they will have stock when they need it - and probably a health discount or else Gib are double dipping.

 

The pause in ordering is presumably designed to flatten out the buying curve as the current buying/hording/warehousing/using/ is not good PR for Gib or helpful for anyone other than speculators trying to make a buck.

 

 

 

 

