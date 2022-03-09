Hi all,
Doing a DIY change up of a bathroom and really struggling to find any gib aqualine in Christchurch. Tried all the normal suspects mitre10 bunnings, etc. only need 7-8 sheets, wondering if anyone knew of anywhere with Gib at the moment?
Linux: Checked Trademe? I heard it is very expensive at the moment
Shoes2468: Hi all,
Doing a DIY change up of a bathroom and really struggling to find any gib aqualine in Christchurch. Tried all the normal suspects mitre10 bunnings, etc. only need 7-8 sheets, wondering if anyone knew of anywhere with Gib at the moment?
It seems to be getting stockpiled by builders ATM. Bunnings in Wellington has it according to their website so there does seem to be some supply around. But on Trademe the prices are crazy . Some people asking $100 per 2.4x1.2 sheet and that is in bulk. I couldn't even get gib stopping compound and had to travel into the city to get it from bunnings. Bunnings odes seeem to have better supplies than the competitor.
A neighbor who is a builder mentioned the other day that there is 5 to 6 months waiting for GIB now. Alternative could be villaboard and tile some of your bathroom?
Apparently the gib factory is not taking any more orders till July. None. It is madness out there!
A write-up of the shortage yesterday on Stuff https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/300534715/shortage-sees-builders-buy-gib-board-for-six-times-retail-price-on-trade-me
billgates:
A neighbor who is a builder mentioned the other day that there is 5 to 6 months waiting for GIB now. Alternative could be villaboard and tile some of your bathroom?
I've engaged with a few builders for a bathroom reno and they feel they should be OK to get two or three sheets - but certainly not the 10's or 100's they are used to ordering at a time. Another good friend of mine who's a builder/owner with teams sub-contracted to one of the big developers has had to cease work as the big developer didn't place enough advanced orders and will have totally run out in a few months, and won't be re-supplied in time. This is going to be a crisis very shortly (if we're allow to use that word) - a chunk of the building sector is going to grind to a halt any moment now.
Anyone actually know if GIB production is lower than normal due to Covid or anything else?
NZ is not building 10 x as many houses as before - stats here . If the increase from renovations and 50% more builds (compared to 2-3 years ago) has maxxed out production than it must have been flying close to the wind already.
The GIB factory could have a word with those making big orders to deter stockpiling - which all has to be stored which costs money anyway.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
elpenguino:
Anyone actually know if GIB production is lower than normal due to Covid or anything else?
NZ is not building 10 x as many houses as before - stats here . If the increase from renovations and 50% more builds (compared to 2-3 years ago) has maxxed out production than it must have been flying close to the wind already.
The GIB factory could have a word with those making big orders to deter stockpiling - which all has to be stored which costs money anyway.
I believe they had to close to some extent or another during the lock downs and also had an issue with one of their production lines.
Builders etc wont care about the small cost of storing the extra product over the delays it would cost them.
Was at bunnings Mt wellington this morning and pretty much everyone in the trade area was there for GIB. They would have had about 3-4 pallets of different kinds there which was all sold to people. and a long queue outside.
Put out a call on Builders Crack, someone might have some spares they want to sell, or is sitting on stock they want to move.
I think production is still at a all time high (not sure whether exports play a part).
It sounds like when supply issues were first detected due to C19 shutdowns, large building companies placed HUGE future orders to protect themselves of later disruption. A bit like the run on toilet paper during the first lockdown. Now it sounds like they are trying to work with companies who have made these large advanced orders to see whether they can sell the goods being stored to other businesses who need it right now. The larger companies would need assurances that they will have stock when they need it - and probably a health discount or else Gib are double dipping.
The pause in ordering is presumably designed to flatten out the buying curve as the current buying/hording/warehousing/using/ is not good PR for Gib or helpful for anyone other than speculators trying to make a buck.