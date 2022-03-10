Hi All,

I have a vertical gas smoker that I need assistance with.

The railcock is very very very sensitive, a touch can cause a 50 deg F temp change and when you are cooking low n slow it can make a big difference. I never seem to get the temp I want, this became apparent when the thermometer died and I replaced it with a digital one.

The manufacture / importer no longer has spare parts for the smoker, they did send me one for another model smoker but it did not fit.

I am looking for an aftermarket LPG burner / railcock that has good gas temp control.

Has anyone got any advice?

John